Did Neha Kakkar’s husband Rohanpreet wear ‘wife's necklace’ to awards function recently? Watch video

Chandigarh, March 28
All he wanted to look was perhaps stylish. But Neha Kakkar’s husband Rohanpreet was brutally trolled for his style where he was found wearing a silver necklace during the Mirchi Music Awards recently.
The much-in-love were seen wearing black outfits and posed for the shutterbugs at the red carpet event. But what caught netizens attention was Rohanpreet’s necklace.
He was seen donning a silver neckpiece, and he was roasted for his style.
Some dropped ‘hearts’ emoticons for the couple while others trolled the singer.
Take a look here
Neha Kakkar aur Rohanpreet Singh ne dikhaaye apne pyaar ka rang, suron ke sang ❤️— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) March 24, 2022
Dekhiye #MirchiMusicAwards, 27th March, Sunday raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par.@iAmNehaKakkar #rohanpreetsingh pic.twitter.com/nqdFwPKUh7
The couple got married on October 24, 2020, and solemnised their wedding as per the traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Delhi Gurdwara with family and close friends in attendance.
