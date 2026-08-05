Did Salman Khan agree to reduce his price for Dil Raju’s film? Here is the truth…

While widespread rumours claimed that Salman Khan agreed to cut his remuneration from 120 crores down to 70 crores for Dil Raju’s upcoming action film SVC63, the makers have explicitly dismissed these claims as "completely false and baseless."

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The film's production house, Sri Venkateswara Creations (owned by Dil Raju), issued a formal statement to clear the air regarding the financial speculation. The producers clarified that all circulating numbers regarding Salman's fee and the film’s overall budget are purely speculative and factually incorrect.

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They maintained that they do not publicly disclose confidential business or financial arrangements related to their movie projects. Media reports had heavily circulated that Salman Khan took a 40 per cent pay cut as a goodwill gesture. Rumours suggested that because of his close personal friendship with the project's mediator and co-producer, c the superstar agreed to lower his upfront baseline to ease the budget overhead for the grand-scale action film. However, based on the official statement from Dil Raju's team, these narratives hold no truth.

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