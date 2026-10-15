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Home / Entertainment / Did Salman Khan share his bedroom with a ghost? The actor's eerie Galaxy Apartments tale

Did Salman Khan share his bedroom with a ghost? The actor's eerie Galaxy Apartments tale

On Koffee With Karan Season 9, he recalls strange happenings in his tiny childhood room, and a request he made to the "presence"

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 02:48 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Salman Khan has revealed that he felt he was never alone in his bedroom at Galaxy Apartments. The actor shared the story on the season premiere of Koffee With Karan Season 9.

The talk began when Karan Johar recalled visiting Salman's home during the shoot of Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai (1998). Karan said he was stunned that the star's room was so small, holding just a bed and a single cupboard, in a flat he shared with his parents and brothers Arbaaz and Sohail.

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Salman then described what he experienced there. He said, "I never stayed alone in that room. I always stayed there with somebody whom I had never seen, only heard. Every time I came out of that room, the lights flickered. The cupboards used to open on their own; the music system would turn on on its own. Whenever I was in the bathroom, I could feel someone's presence outside,a fidgeting with the cupboards."

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Asked if the room was haunted, Salman shied away from the word. He said it was more a presence he could feel. He would play music for it before leaving the room, and friends playing billiards outside also heard sounds from inside.

Karan asked whether it ever scared him. Salman said it didn't, since it never harmed him. He joked that his only demand was that it show itself if it was a beautiful woman.

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Salman will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

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