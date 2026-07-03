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Home / Entertainment / Did you know Diljit Dosanjh lived with an 11mm gallstone for 10 years

Did you know Diljit Dosanjh lived with an 11mm gallstone for 10 years

Gallstones are common, and in many people they remain 'silent,' producing no symptoms for years

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:49 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Diljit Dosanjh. File photo
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Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has revealed that he has been living with an 11–12 mm gallbladder stone since 2015. In an interview, he shared that although doctors initially recommended surgery, he chose not to undergo the procedure after a friend told him it might not be necessary if the stone was not causing any symptoms. Diljit also disclosed that he kept the diagnosis private for years, even from his family and close friends, and still carries medication while travelling as a precaution.

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His revelation has reignited conversations about gallstones — a common condition that often remains undetected because many people experience no symptoms. While these "silent" gallstones may not cause immediate problems, medical experts warn that they should still be evaluated, as they can unexpectedly block the bile ducts and lead to serious complications, including severe pain, infection, jaundice, or inflammation of the pancreas.

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What are gallbladder stones?

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Gallstones are hardened deposits that form inside the gallbladder, a small organ beneath the liver that stores bile, a digestive fluid that helps break down fats. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, most gallstones are made of cholesterol, although some are pigment stones formed from bilirubin. Stones may be as tiny as a grain of sand or as large as a golf ball, and some people develop a single stone while others have multiple.

Diljit Dosanjh's revelation draws attention to a key health message: gallstones are not always an emergency, but they should never be taken lightly.

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