Home / Entertainment / Did you tune in to Dhurandhar's title track?

Did you tune in to Dhurandhar's title track?

ANI
Updated At : 06:13 AM Oct 17, 2025 IST
Ranveer Singh’s upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar
The much-awaited title track of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar is finally out. The song is, titled Jogi, and features the star cast of the film. Originally titled Na De Dil Pardesi Nu (Jogi), the song is sung by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Mohd. Sadiq and Ranjit Kaur.

The track marks the Bollywood debut of the popular rapper-singer Hanumankind. Written by Babu Singh Maan, Hanumankind and Jasmine Sandlas, the song was also featured in the first look video of the film.

The lyrical video featured the star-studded cast of the film, which includes Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan.

The track is a fusion of modern hip-hop and Punjabi verses. The film is slated to hit theatres on December 5.

