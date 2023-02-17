 Die Hard actor Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia : The Tribune India

Die Hard actor Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia

Die Hard actor Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia

Bruce Willis



New York, February 17

Nearly a year after Bruce Willis' family announced that he would step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, his family says his “condition has progressed.” In a statement posted Thursday, the 67-year-old actor's family said Willis has a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the statement read. “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone.” Last March, Willis' family said his aphasia had affected his cognitive abilities. The condition causes loss of the ability to understand or express speech.

In Thursday's statement, his family said communication challenges were just one symptom of frontotemporal dementia.

The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration describes FTD as a group of brain disorders caused by degeneration of the frontal and/or temporal lobes of the brain that affects behavior, language and movement. Aphasia can be a symptom of it.

The association describes frontotemporal degeneration as “an inevitable decline in functioning," with an average life expectancy of seven to 13 years after the onset of symptoms.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead,” the family's statement read, adding that it can take years to get a proper diagnosis. “As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.” The statement was posted on the website for the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration and signed by Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

Over a four-decade career, Willis' movies had earned more than $5 billion at the worldwide box office. While beloved for hits like “Die Hard” and “The Sixth Sense,” the prolific actor had in recent years primarily featured in direct-to-video thrillers.

“Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same,” the family said Thursday. “It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”(AP)

SHD

SHD

02170907

NNNN

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Two suspected cattle smugglers abducted from Rajasthan, burnt alive in Haryana; police say probe on, not sure it's accident or murder

2
Amritsar

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

3
Punjab

Horrible car crash on Punjab highway as stunt goes wrong; incident caught on camera

4
Jalandhar

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur

5
Punjab

G-Club firing case: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to Jaipur

6
Health

In a first, drone transports anti-TB drugs from AIIMS Rishikesh to remote hospital in Uttarakhand

7
Entertainment

Dharmendra gives a befitting reply to netizen who said why he was behaving like a struggling actor

8
Sports

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw's car attacked in Mumbai after he denies selfies; eight booked for rioting, extortion

9
Nation

Congress seeks probe into alleged use of Israeli firm 'Team Jorge' in elections in India

10
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone seen flying in economy class; video goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Top News

PM Modi to address global business summit today

PM Modi to address global business summit today

It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academ...

Australia opt to bat against India in 2nd Test

Australia win toss and elect to bat against India in Delhi Test match

Suryakumar Yadav makes way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in t...

Who is Neal Mohan, the Indian-American set to head YouTube?

Who is Neal Mohan, the Indian-American set to head YouTube?

Susan Wojcicki step down as CEO of YouTube

Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes

Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes

Seeking to expand fleet as well as operations, the airline h...

Beware while searching for phone numbers on Internet; it could be a trap

Beware while searching for phone numbers on Internet; it could be a trap

While the victim is busy filling his name, number and paying...


Cities

View All

Youth shot in Chheharta bazaar, 3 booked for attempt to murder

Youth shot in Chheharta bazaar, 3 booked for attempt to murder

PNB robbery shows need for better security measures

MC frees NRI’s land from clutches of illegal dairy owner in Ghanupur Kale

Eight illegal shops sealed, 2 demolished

Use of plastic bags rampant in Amritsar

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Chandigarh to get five govt schools, 2 green corridors this year

Chandigarh to get five govt schools, 2 green corridors this year

Chandigarh Admn slaps Rs 31.35-cr fine on GMSH chemist for violations

2 nilgai calves found dead in Sec 50 park

Axing of 100 eucalyptus trees under HC scanner

On auto dealers’ plea, Chandigarh Admn put on notice

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

Mehrauli demolition: Kejriwal directs district administration to provide tents, food to those affected

Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit from top 10 polluted cities' list

Will look into rehab of residents rendered homeless: SC on Sarai Kale Khan demolition

4 nabbed for running fake lottery business

4 nabbed for running fake lottery business

Protests continue in colleges over cut in retirement age

Attachment of pharma company’s assests ordered

Ahead of LS bypoll, parties get active, zero in on candidates

After saffron leader’s claim, Beri says no plans to join BJP

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Capt Sandhu joins probe in Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam

Two peddlers arrested with 210 gm of heroin

Railways to run three special trains to cope with Holi rush

Ensure Punjabi on top on signboards before Feb 21: ADC

Rajindra Lake a picture of neglect

Rajindra Lake a picture of neglect

Civic body removes two illegal structures in Patiala

One held with 12-gm heroin

Patiala: Mental health workshop