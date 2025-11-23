DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Digital detox is just slang, real detox happens in the mind, says Kavitta Verma

Digital detox is just slang, real detox happens in the mind, says Kavitta Verma

article_Author
TNS
Updated At : 06:48 AM Nov 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Actor and poetess Kavitta Verma, who was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s Kaala on Disney+ Hotstar, believes that while social media remains a powerful tool, it has also become a space that’s increasingly repetitive and predictable. In a candid reflection on the current digital culture, she shared her views on audience fatigue, algorithm-driven trends, and the need for authentic connection.

Advertisement

“Everything, when explored a lot, becomes predictable,” says Kavitta. “Audiences see what they want to. Everyone has their own zones of interest. Social media by and large is a free-of-cost play zone, so people’s engagement is naturally high.”

Advertisement

However, despite the constant buzz, Kavitta feels the real originality still lies in human connection. “The original thing would still be to pick up the phone and talk if you miss someone, rather than putting up a quote on Instagram or Facebook,” she says.

Advertisement

The actress maintains a grounded approach to her online presence. “I use these mediums when required. I have a life outside Facebook and Instagram. They work part-time in my life,” she adds. “You have to decide how much time to give to social media.”

Commenting on the growing conversation around “digital detox,” Kavitta offers a refreshing perspective. “Digital detox is a slang I just don’t understand. All detox happens in your mind. So do mental health practice and detox — such as mindfulness — the rest will follow.”

Advertisement

For Kavitta, social media is not the enemy, but a space that must be navigated with balance and awareness. As she puts it, “It’s about how you use the platform, not how much time you spend on it.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts