Digital detox is just slang, real detox happens in the mind, says Kavitta Verma

Actor and poetess Kavitta Verma, who was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s Kaala on Disney+ Hotstar, believes that while social media remains a powerful tool, it has also become a space that’s increasingly repetitive and predictable. In a candid reflection on the current digital culture, she shared her views on audience fatigue, algorithm-driven trends, and the need for authentic connection.

“Everything, when explored a lot, becomes predictable,” says Kavitta. “Audiences see what they want to. Everyone has their own zones of interest. Social media by and large is a free-of-cost play zone, so people’s engagement is naturally high.”

However, despite the constant buzz, Kavitta feels the real originality still lies in human connection. “The original thing would still be to pick up the phone and talk if you miss someone, rather than putting up a quote on Instagram or Facebook,” she says.

The actress maintains a grounded approach to her online presence. “I use these mediums when required. I have a life outside Facebook and Instagram. They work part-time in my life,” she adds. “You have to decide how much time to give to social media.”

Commenting on the growing conversation around “digital detox,” Kavitta offers a refreshing perspective. “Digital detox is a slang I just don’t understand. All detox happens in your mind. So do mental health practice and detox — such as mindfulness — the rest will follow.”

For Kavitta, social media is not the enemy, but a space that must be navigated with balance and awareness. As she puts it, “It’s about how you use the platform, not how much time you spend on it.”