Digital premiere of Gadar 2 today

ZEE5 has announced the world digital premiere of the biggest Hindi blockbuster of the year, Gadar 2.
After a successful theatrical run collecting Rs 526 crores net India and still counting, Gadar 2 is set for another successful innings on ZEE5 today.
Produced by Zee Studios and directed by Anil Sharma, the super-hit sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar has Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.
