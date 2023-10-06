Digital premiere of Gadar 2 today

ZEE5 has announced the world digital premiere of the biggest Hindi blockbuster of the year, Gadar 2.

After a successful theatrical run collecting Rs 526 crores net India and still counting, Gadar 2 is set for another successful innings on ZEE5 today.

Produced by Zee Studios and directed by Anil Sharma, the super-hit sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar has Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.