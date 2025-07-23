Diljit arrives in Punjab: Diljit Dosanjh begins the next schedule of Border 2 shoot in Amritsar

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has landed in Amritsar to begin the next schedule of his much-anticipated film Border 2, based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The star shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from a rural location near Tarn Taran on Instagram, announcing his arrival in Punjab — a post that quickly gained traction among his over 26 million followers on the platform.

Known for his highly engaged fanbase, Diljit’s posts often go viral within minutes, reflecting the strong connection he maintains with audiences across India and abroad.

Diljit was spotted on set alongside director Anurag Singh and his long-time manager Sonali Singh. At the Amritsar airport, Diljit drew attention for wearing an outfit reminiscent of Jaswant Singh Khalra — the late human rights activist he portrays in his upcoming film Punjab 95. The outfit, a simple checkered shirt and trousers, echoes Khalra’s everyday look and further fuelled conversation online among his fans, who closely follow his onscreen transformations and behind-the-scenes glimpses.

Squashing rumours

Despite the noise around the Sardaar Ji 3 controversy, Diljit made it crystal clear: he’s not out of Border 2. In a recent video from the film’s set, he was seen having a great time with co-stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Mona Singh, confirming his active role. The film, directed by Anurag Singh, sees Diljit playing Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, a war hero of the 1971 Indo-Pak conflict. His on-location updates from rural Punjab have reassured fans and silenced speculation that he had been dropped from the project over casting-related backlash.

Bollywood outings

Diljit Dosanjh debuted as an actor in Hindi film industry with commercial critical success Udta Punjab in 2016. His song with Alia Bhatt based on Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s creation Ikk Kudi was a major hit. Phillauri, Welcome to New York, Soorma, Arjun Patiala, Good Newwz, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Jogi, he has worked across genres over the years. His OTT releases Amar Singh Chamkila and Detective Sherdil have gotten good response lately.

Sardaar Ji 3 controversy

Diljit faced major heat over the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3, leading to public outrage, media debates and calls for his removal from Border 2. Prominent names such as Aditya Narayan and Abhijeet criticised him, while Javed Akhtar and Naseeruddin Shah publicly defended him. Diljit later clarified the film was shot in early 2025 — before geopolitical tensions spiked — and would release overseas only. Despite financial losses, he stood by the decision, emphasising art shouldn’t be politicised. The storm appears to be settling now, especially as industry peers and fans rally around him for staying transparent.

Dil-Luminati returns

After a record-breaking Dil-Luminati Tour in 2024, Diljit Dosanjh is all set to return to North America in 2025. Multiple sources, including ticketing platforms and news outlets, confirm new tour dates are being planned across the USA and Canada for spring, summer and now even fall this year. While official announcements are pending, reports suggest performances could begin as early as May and continue through October–November. Fans eagerly await the formal reveal of dates, with pre-sale buzz already building across social media.

No India concerts

Diljit Dosanjh wrapped up his India concert run with high-energy performances in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and finally Chandigarh — where his ‘Dil-Luminati’ show drew a massive crowd last year. The India leg was part of his global tour and marked his return to live stages across the country after several years. However, at the Chandigarh show, Diljit announced he would no longer perform in India — at least for now. He cited inadequate infrastructure for large-scale concerts and the lack of global-standard setups. While this announcement sparked debate, Diljit later clarified the pause might be temporary or city-specific. \

Real hero

In Border 2, Diljit portrays Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the only Indian Air Force officer awarded the Param Vir Chakra. Sekhon is celebrated for his heroic defence of the Srinagar Air Base during the 1971 war. On July 17, he also shared an image of Sekhon on his Instagram stories, commemorating the war hero’s 80th birth anniversary, a tribute that resonated widely online.