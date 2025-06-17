Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty join Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan for Border 2

Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty have joined co-stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan to commence shooting the third schedule for their upcoming film "Border 2".

A sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 war epic "Border", is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by JP, Nidhi Dutta and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

The film is slated to hit the big screen on January 23, 2026.

Sunny shared the post on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, featuring all the actors posing for a picture, joined by Bhushan, Anurag, Nidhi and co-producers Shiv Chanana and Binoy Gandhi.

"When all 'Forces' Come together! #BORDER2 Diljit Dosanjh & Ahan Shetty join Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan as the battalion kicks off the 3rd schedule at Pune's National Defence Academy," read the caption.

"On-ground, they're joined by Producers Bhushan Kumar & Nidhi Dutta, Director Anura Singh, Co-producers Shiv Chanana and Binoy Gandhi, as the film moves full throttle! Mark your calendars: Border2 hits theaters on Jan 23, 2026," he added.

According to the makers, the film is set against a backdrop of "patriotism and courage" and promises to deliver "unparalleled action, gripping drama, and emotional depth."

"Border", which chronicled a pivotal chapter from the 1971 India-Pakistan war, was a hit at the box office when it was released in June 1997. The film also starred Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar.