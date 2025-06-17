DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Entertainment / Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty join Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan for Border 2

Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty join Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan for Border 2

Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty begin shooting for 'Border 2’, a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 film.  
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:37 PM Jun 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
All the actors posing for a picture, joined by Bhushan, Anurag, Nidhi and co-producers Shiv Chanana and Binoy Gandhi. Photo courtesy: sunny deol/Instagram
Advertisement

Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty have joined co-stars Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan to commence shooting the third schedule for their upcoming film "Border 2".

Advertisement

A sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 war epic "Border", is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by JP, Nidhi Dutta and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

The film is slated to hit the big screen on January 23, 2026.

Advertisement

Sunny shared the post on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, featuring all the actors posing for a picture, joined by Bhushan, Anurag, Nidhi and co-producers Shiv Chanana and Binoy Gandhi.

"When all 'Forces' Come together! #BORDER2 Diljit Dosanjh & Ahan Shetty join Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan as the battalion kicks off the 3rd schedule at Pune's National Defence Academy," read the caption.

Advertisement

"On-ground, they're joined by Producers Bhushan Kumar & Nidhi Dutta, Director Anura Singh, Co-producers Shiv Chanana and Binoy Gandhi, as the film moves full throttle! Mark your calendars: Border2 hits theaters on Jan 23, 2026," he added.

According to the makers, the film is set against a backdrop of "patriotism and courage" and promises to deliver "unparalleled action, gripping drama, and emotional depth."

"Border", which chronicled a pivotal chapter from the 1971 India-Pakistan war, was a hit at the box office when it was released in June 1997. The film also starred Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts