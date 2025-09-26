DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Diljit Dosanjh bags International Emmy nomination for ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’

Diljit Dosanjh bags International Emmy nomination for ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’

Diljit nominated for Best Actor; Imtiaz Ali's biopic shortlisted in Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:49 AM Sep 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Indian singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh. File Photo
Advertisement

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh on Thursday earned a nomination at the International Emmy Awards 2025 in the best performance by an actor category for his role in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s acclaimed biopic “Amar Singh Chamkila”.

Advertisement

Ali’s directorial also earned another nomination, securing a spot in the TV movie/mini-series category.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations in New York, with the film emerging as the lone Indian entry.

Advertisement

Produced by Window Seat Films, the Netflix movie featured Dosanjh in the titular role of the Punjabi singer who was shot dead in 1988 with his singer-wife Amarjot, played by Parineeti Chopra.

In the best actor category, Dosanjh will be competing against David Mitchell for “Ludwig” (United Kingdom), Oriol Pla for “Yo, adicto” (Spain), and Diego Vasquez for “One Hundred Years of Solitude” (Colombia).

Advertisement

Whereas the film will vie for the TV movie/mini-series award alongside “Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb” (Germany), “Lost Boys & Fairies” (United Kingdom) and “Vencer o Morir” (Chile).

The winners will be declared at the 53rd International Emmy Awards gala, scheduled to be held in New York City on November 24.

According to a press release by International Academy, the nominations feature 64 nominees across 16 categories, spanning a record 26 countries.

“As the International Emmys continue to recognise the very best in television, the creativity and caliber of this year’s Nominees, from a record 26 countries, reflect the global strength of our industry,” said International Academy President & CEO Bruce L Paisner.

“New York City will once again serve as the global stage this November, where we will honor their remarkable achievements,” he added.

Nominees come from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

India’s past International Emmy winners include the Netflix series “Delhi Crime”, which won Best Drama in 2020, and comedian Vir Das, who bagged Best Comedy trophy in 2021.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts