Diljit Dosanjh blames 'sarkar ki nalayaki' for Sidhu Moosewala's murder, prays the late singer gets justice

Says ‘bad’ politics is behind such crimes

Diljit Dosanjh and Sidhu Moosewala. File photos



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 4

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has opened up about the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala and held the government responsible for it.

In a recent interview, Diljit broke his silence over the killings of artistes in the past and blamed ‘sarkar ki nalayaki’ for it, as per a report published in the HT.

Diljit said, “All of them worked hard. I don't think an artiste can do anything wrong to anyone, I am talking about my own experience. Mujhe ye manne mein nahi aati baat (I don't agree with it).

“There could be nothing between him and someone else. So why would anyone kill someone else? This is a very sad thing. Even talking about it is so difficult,” he added.

With concern for Moosewala’s parents, Diljit said, “Think about it, you have just one child and he dies. His father and mother, how would they be living with it. You cannot imagine what they are going through, only they know it.”

Talking about how Moosewala’s security was pruned days before his murder, Diljit said, "100% ye sarkar ki nalayaki hai. Ye politics hai aur politics bahut gandi hai. Bhagwan se hum prarthna kar sakte hain ki unko insaaf mile aur aisi tragedy na ho (This is 100% government's failure. This is politics and politics is very bad. We pray to God that he gets justice and such tragedy never happens again).

“We are not in this world to kill each other but this has been happening since the beginning. Artistes have been killed before as well…I remember when I started, there used to be problems. People would feel why is this person getting so successful but killing someone is just…I don't know. It is the government's fault 100% and this is politics, according to me,” he added further.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann confirmed that Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who had claimed responsibilty for Moosewala’s murder, was detained in California.

