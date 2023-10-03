Diljit Dosanjh is proud of Shehnaaz Gill, tells her mother during Instagram live: Watch

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 3

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill recently caught the attention of fans during an Instagram Live session with her co-star and singer, Diljit Dosanjh. The chat between the two talented artists not only provided a glimpse into their personal lives but also stirred up excitement and admiration among their devoted followers.

Shehnaaz Gill is currently in the limelight due to her upcoming movie, ‘Thank You For Coming’, which has garnered international attention with a screening at the Toronto International Film Festival. Her camaraderie with Diljit Dosanjh, known for his soulful music and charismatic presence, made the Instagram Live session a delightful exchange for fans.

During their cheerful banter, Diljit playfully inquired about Shehnaaz's dining plans, to which she replied with a simple "roti." Amusingly, Diljit expressed disbelief, as he jokingly claimed to have only seen her indulging in apples, suggesting that roti was an unexpected choice for her. The actress went on to discuss her penchant for stress eating, leading to a candid conversation about cravings and late-night snacks.

Here's their live chat:

As their conversation continued, Diljit inquired about who was with Shehnaaz at home, to which she mentioned her mother and aunt (maasi). To the pleasant surprise of viewers, Shehnaaz's mother joined the chat, and Diljit exchanged warm greetings with her, adding to the heartfelt moments.

However, the highlight of the Instagram Live session was Diljit Dosanjh's effusive praise for Shehnaaz Gill. He commended her journey, describing her as a shy yet remarkable individual who has worked diligently to achieve stardom. Diljit emphasized the challenges women face in the entertainment industry and lauded Shehnaaz's determination and resilience. He expressed immense pride in her accomplishments and the path she has forged.

Shehnaaz Gill's journey has indeed been marked by hard work and dedication, from vlogging and music videos to her current ventures, including a highly anticipated film. Her presence on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival underscored her rising prominence in the industry.

Towards the end of their Instagram Live chat, Shehnaaz intriguingly dropped a hint about an upcoming film project, asking Diljit, "Are you ready for the next film with me?" To this, Diljit responded with enthusiasm, saying, "All ready," leaving fans eager to learn more about their future collaborations.

Talking about "Thank You For Coming," directed by Karan Boolani, the movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi in leading roles. The film, jointly produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, is set to release worldwide on October 6 under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd.

As anticipation builds for this exciting release, fans can't help but revel in the camaraderie between Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh, eagerly awaiting their on-screen chemistry once again.

