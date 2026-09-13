DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Diljit Dosanjh makes history in UK, to perform in Ahmedabad in November

Diljit Dosanjh makes history in UK, to perform in Ahmedabad in November

The Ahmedabad announcement also signals a major expansion in scale for his India return

article_Author
ANI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:36 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Diljit Dosanjh. Photo: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh)
Advertisement

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has announced his return to India with a massive concert at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21, hours after making history as the first Punjabi artiste to headline London’s iconic Wembley Stadium.

The announcement came during his sold-out AURA World Tour performance at Wembley on September 12.

Advertisement

Both Diljit and his team have shared snippets from the show on Instagram.

Advertisement

The Wembley milestone marked a significant moment in Diljit’s international career. According to his team, he performed his hit songs in front of 90,000 people.

The show featured his trademark bhangra routines in traditional attire, seamlessly blended with hip-hop, as he performed to a packed stadium.

Advertisement

The official Instagram of Wembley Stadium also shared snippets from the show and wrote, "The first Punjabi artiste to headline Wembley Stadium - and this is why."

According to viral social media videos shared by several fans, Diljit also announced the next leg of his AURA World Tour in India, with a performance scheduled at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Addressing the crowd in Punjabi, Diljit said, “The world’s biggest stadium is in India... how can a Punjabi not go there?”

He added, “Kem Cho, majaa maa? Am doing Live at Narendra Modi Stadium on 21st November.”

The Ahmedabad announcement also signals a major expansion in scale for his India return. During his Dil-Luminati India Tour in late 2024, Diljit performed to packed venues across the country, including in Ahmedabad.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts