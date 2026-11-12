Diljit Dosanjh profile: Aura World Tour dates, career milestones, films and latest news

Diljit Dosanjh is set to perform at the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on today, alongside Karol G and Bizarrap. The slot comes two months after he sold out Wembley Stadium, where the venue billed him as the first Punjabi artist to headline.

He is also midway through the Aura India Tour, which opened in Delhi on Oct 30. Abu Dhabi on New Year's Eve and Coachella in April 2027 follow.

Tour dates

- Nov 15: Indore

Advertisement

- Nov 21: Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium

- Nov 27: Mumbai

- Nov 29: Bengaluru

Advertisement

- Dec 5: Lucknow

- Dec 12: Chandigarh, New PCA Stadium

- Dec 19: Kolkata

Advertisement

- Dec 31: Abu Dhabi

Career milestones

Born near Jalandhar, he released his first album in 2004 and became a Punjabi cinema lead through The Lion of Punjab (2011) and Jatt & Juliet (2012). Udta Punjab marked his Bollywood debut. Coachella came in 2023. In 2024 he made Amar Singh Chamkila and toured India with Dil-Luminati, which reportedly earned about ₹943 crore. This year added Madison Square Garden and Wembley.

Films

Border 2 opened on Jan 23. Main Vaapas Aaunga, his second film with Imtiaz Ali, reached cinemas on Jun 12. Satluj, formerly Punjab '95, began streaming on ZEE5 on Jul 3 after a long censorship dispute. No new release date appeared recently.

Top songs

G.O.A.T., Lover, Proper Patola, Ikk Kudi.

Giving back to Punjab

After the 2025 floods, his Saanjh Foundation adopted ten villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar. The Tribune reported that he pledged his Kaun Banega Crorepati winnings to relief work.