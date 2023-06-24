Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 24

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s fan base is growing like never before. He seems to have found a fan in US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who mentioned him at a luncheon for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Friday, US State Department with Vice President Kamala Harris hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a luncheon, where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted how India is part of their daily lives. During the speech, Blinken spoke about the love that America has for Diljit.

The top US leader also mentioned Jhumpa Lahiri' novels, samosas, and Mindy Kaling's comedy.

He said, "India is a part of our daily lives, here in the US, India is part of our daily lives. We enjoy our Jhumpa Lahiri's novels over samosas. We laugh at the comedies of Mindy Kaling. We dance to the beats of Diljit at Coachella. And yes Mr. Prime Minister I can say this from personal experience, we keep ourselves more or less fit and healthy doing yoga. The United States is endlessly enriched by our thriving Indian diaspora. Doctors, teachers, engineers, business-leaders, public servants almost all of them were at White House lawns yesterday to greet you.”

Diljit was indeed touched by the Blinken’s address. He took to social media to share a video clip of Anthony Blinken’s speech.

Captioning it with Indian and American flags, Diljit shared it on Instagram and Twitter both.

In April, the 39-year-old created history and made every Indian proud as he became the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella. Coachella is an annual music festival in Indio, Coachella Valley, California, to exhibit top-class performers from all over the globe.

Work wise, Diljit will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s movie Chamkila opposite Parineeti Chopra. The Netflix film is based on the life of Amar Singh Chamkila, Punjab’s original rockstar. Amar Singh Chamkila became a household name in the 80s with his powerful music. He was assassinated at the young age of 27. Chamika is still regarded as Punjab’s greatest live-stage performers.

Diljit, in an interview, said that playing Amar Singh Chamkila has been one of the most challenging experiences of his life. Apart from Chamkila, Diljit will also be seen in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The movie is backed by Rhea Kapoor.

