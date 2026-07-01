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Home / Entertainment / Diljit Dosanjh recalls performing at birthday parties for Rs 5,000 to make ends meet

Diljit Dosanjh recalls performing at birthday parties for Rs 5,000 to make ends meet

Actor shares that he didn't say no to anybody, adding that live performances became his biggest income source

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 09:28 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. File.
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Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has opened up about his initial struggles in life when he used to perform at birthday parties and weddings, saying growing up in poverty taught him the value of money and pushed him to accept every opportunity that came his way.

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Speaking during an interview on the podcast “Q with Tom Power”, Dosanjh said his family’s financial struggles motivated him to work tirelessly.

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“I came from a poor family. It was like a below-average family. If you got sick, you wouldn’t have money to go to the doctor, so don’t get sick because you don’t have money,” he said.

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The “Amar Singh Chamkila” star said he always dreamt of becoming “rich and famous” because financial security was a necessity.

Dosanjh recalled the time when his debut album “Ishq Da Uda Ada” was released in early 2000s.

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Afterwards, a few people approached his music company to book him for birthday party performances, he added.

“My album came out in 2002 and 4-5 people came to my company and said we want to book this guy for a birthday party.... So when they gave me the money, I thought this was the path,” he said.

“I didn’t say no to anybody. If someone offered Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000, I said yes. I didn’t say no to anybody. I went everywhere day and night,” he added.

Dosanjh added that live performances soon became his biggest source of income.

“It’s amazing. There’s so much money in that field,” he said.

The actor-singer also revealed why he eventually stopped performing at weddings, saying some senior artistes in the Punjabi music industry looked down upon such performances.

“The senior artists from my field didn’t like that I do too many shows. And I thought, ‘Oh my God, you guys think that if I’m not doing wedding songs I’m done? No, because I love Michael Jackson. Everyone used to say that Punjabi music will not go to that level. And then I decided that I won’t do wedding shows, I’ll do concerts,” Dosanjh said.

The actor was most recently seen in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s “Main Vaapas Aaunga”, also starring Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina. The film was released in theatres on June 12 and grossed over Rs 75 crore at the worldwide box office.

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