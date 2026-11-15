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Home / Entertainment / Diljit Dosanjh says attempts made to stop his Indore concert, recites ‘Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai’

Diljit Dosanjh says attempts made to stop his Indore concert, recites ‘Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai’

Dosanjh begins his live concert by asking the audience to chant ‘Jai Shri Mahakal’

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PTI
Indore, Updated At : 10:19 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Diljit Dosanjh. PTI file
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Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh on Sunday claimed that attempts were made to stop him from performing in Indore, but he kept his promise to his fans and arrived in the city without fear. He also recited the famous couplet, “Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai”.

Dosanjh began his live concert by asking the audience to chant 'Jai Shri Mahakal'.

"Look, this is the land of Mahakal, and nobody can stop us from coming here. We weren't afraid earlier and aren't afraid today. And where is the question of you being afraid? It is your strength that has brought us here today," he told the audience.

The 42-year-old singer claimed he faced considerable opposition to his visit to Indore but decided to honour his commitment to his fans.

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"Although many attempts were made to stop me from coming here, I still came. Once I tell someone that I will come, I never back out," he said.

"Despite all the restrictions, I am standing here," he added.

Dosanjh also recited a few couplets from a famous ghazal by the noted late Urdu poet Rahat Indori, including the lines, "Agar khilaf hain hone do, jaan thodi hai; Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai."

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Earlier, emails threatening bomb blasts at Dosanjh's Indore concert had been sent to the Indore mayor's office, three banks and three private schools. However, police had described the messages as prima facie fake after an investigation.

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