Diljit Dosanjh set to return to Coachella 2027

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is all set to bring his music back to the global stage as he returns to Coachella 2027, with his performance scheduled for the festival's first weekend, April 9–11.

The much-awaited lineup for Coachella 2027 has been announced, featuring an impressive roster of international music stars, including Dua Lipa, Daddy Yankee, SZA, Madonna and Tame Impala.

Diljit's return marks another major milestone in his growing global musical journey. The singer-actor is among the artistes set to perform during the opening weekend of the iconic music festival, which will take place across two weekends, April 9–11 and April 16–18, 2027. Coachella shared the complete lineup through its official Instagram account, sending fans into a buzz ahead of the 2027 edition. The festival will once again be hosted at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Passes will go on sale on November 13 through the festival's official website.

And as Diljit returns to the iconic festival, fans can expect the Punjabi superstar to bring back the energy behind his now-iconic phrase, “Punjabi aa gaye oye!” His Coachella debut was a landmark moment for Punjabi music, with the singer proudly taking Punjabi beats, language and culture to an international audience. His return in 2027 is set to make the moment even bigger, as he once again puts Punjabi music in the global spotlight. From the dhol beats to his signature stage presence, Diljit has become a powerful voice for Punjabi music worldwide.