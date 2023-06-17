 Diljit Dosanjh shares late birthday wish for 'Amar Singh Chamkila' director Imtiaz Ali : The Tribune India

Diljit Dosanjh shares late birthday wish for 'Amar Singh Chamkila' director Imtiaz Ali

Diljit Dosanjh shares late birthday wish for 'Amar Singh Chamkila' director Imtiaz Ali


ANI

Mumbai, June 17

Ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali turned a year older on Friday. A day later, actor Diljit Dosanjh took to social media to wish him a happy birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Diljit shared a picture from the sets of his upcoming film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' on his stories and wrote, "Sir Happy Happy Birthday Ji."

'Amar Singh Chamkila' marks Diljit and Imtiaz's first on-screen collaboration.

The film also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.

The makers have opted for a direct OTT release for their film. 'Amar Singh Chamkila' will stream on the OTT platform Netflix in 2024.

The film presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many on the way, which finally led to his assassination at a young age of 27. The highest record-selling artist of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live-stage performers that Punjab has ever produced.

Talking about the film, director Imtiaz Ali said, "Making "Amar Singh Chamkila" on the life of the iconic music star of the masses has been a unique journey for me. I could not have asked for better actors than the immensely talented Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra to play in this film, especially since it involves some live singing. The film follows the crazed popularity of Chamkila's daring songs that society could neither ignore nor swallow. Having Netflix as a partner, I am humbled to take our story to millions of viewers not only in India but around the globe." Actor Diljit Dosanjh said, "Playing Amar Singh Chamkila has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life, and I am thrilled to be returning to Netflix with yet another exciting story. It has been a pleasure to work with Parineeti and the entire team that has worked extremely hard to bring this beautiful story to life. To be able to sing to Rahman sir's exemplary music was a meditative experience and I hope I have been able to do justice to his vision. Thank you Imtiaz bhajee for believing in me for this role." Actor Parineeti Chopra added, "It is a privilege to play Amarjot, Chamkila's singing partner and wife in this incredible film and I am truly grateful to Imtiaz sir for this opportunity. Sharing the screen with Diljit has been an immensely enriching experience. For me singing is a passion and to collaborate with the legendary AR Rahman has been a long awaited dream. With Netflix's global platform, I believe our film will touch hearts far and wide, allowing Chamkila's inspiring tale to resonate with fans worldwide."

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Kenyan woman held at Delhi airport with Rs 13-crore cocaine dissolved in 2 whiskey bottles

2
Diaspora

US eases norms on eligibility criteria for those awaiting Green Card

3
Punjab

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to Jaishankar, seeks opening of US consulate in Chandigarh

4
Comment NOUS INDICA

Vande Bharat’s rollercoaster ride

5
Amritsar

Giani Harpreet Singh paid price for being 'outspoken'

6
Nation

Nehru Memorial Museum renaming: BJP, Congress exchange 'pettiness' barb

7
Sports

'Absolutely mind-blowing': 12-year-old English boy takes double hat-trick in an over

8
Punjab

Raghubir Singh new Akal Takht Jathedar

9
Nation

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has numbers to get aide as WFI boss

10
Nation

Nehru's name dropped, NMML renamed Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Top News

2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Manipur's Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

In separate incidents, automatic gunfire is reported from Kw...

Cyclone Biparjoy: Western Rajasthan records heavy rain

Heavy rain in Rajasthan due to Cyclone Biparjoy

The meteorological department has issued an ‘Orange’ alert f...

Tamil Nadu BJP secretary arrested; state party chief Annamalai slams ruling DMK

Tamil Nadu BJP secretary arrested; state party chief Annamalai slams ruling DMK

Police sources say the action is based on a CPI(M) complaint...

Man killed, 2 injured in firing at liquor shop in Gurugram’s Manesar

Man shot dead at liquor shop in Haryana's Manesar

The incident takes place at the around 8.30 pm when two arme...

'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing org in Delhi HC

'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing organisation in Delhi High Court

The movie, directed by Om Raut, released nationwide on Frida...


Cities

View All

205 Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for Maharaja Ranjit Singh death anniversary congregation

205 Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for Maharaja Ranjit Singh death anniversary congregation

After blasts, tourist footfall drops to 40% in holy city Amritsar

Giani Harpreet Singh paid price for being 'outspoken'

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

Domestic workers demand welfare board in every state

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

Chandigarh: Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

GST numbers of two dealers suspended in Chandigarh

Memoir of former Punjab Chief Secretary Rajan Kashyap released

Chandigarh Administrator launches ‘mPassport Police App’

Man killed, 2 injured in firing at liquor shop in Gurugram’s Manesar

Man shot dead at liquor shop in Haryana's Manesar

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Anticipatory bail to be granted only in extraordinary cases, says Delhi court

In a city gasping for breath, felling of trees should be last resort: Delhi High Court

Noida police attach gangster's Rs 1.5-crore house

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

Cops nab 5 who pulled off 35 thefts in rural areas

New Baradari parks lost in wild growth, official apathy

Police: Revoke arms licence of Amritpal's aide

Kapurthala man seeks halt to construction work under Phagwara housing scheme

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Rs 8.49 crore robbery: Ludhiana Cops launch operation ‘Let’s Cage Queen Bee’

Nihang hacked to death, 2 held

Now, app to catch property tax defaulters

Deadline nearing, work on revamp of 27 facilities yet to be completed

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

2 lakh sites inspected for dengue larvae in district

Goldsmiths seek arms licences

Rain gain: Rs 177-crore for PSPCL in two weeks

3 arrested for stealing car from gurdwara