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Home / Entertainment / Diljit Dosanjh shares the stage with Daddy Yankee at the Latin Grammys, touches the Puerto Rican singer’s mother’s feet as a gesture of respect

Diljit Dosanjh shares the stage with Daddy Yankee at the Latin Grammys, touches the Puerto Rican singer’s mother’s feet as a gesture of respect

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PTI
Updated At : 05:52 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Diljit Dosahnj performs during the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, November 12, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
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Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh became the first Indian artist to perform live at the Latin Grammy Awards, taking the stage alongside Puerto Rican singer Daddy Yankee at the 27th edition of the ceremony in Las Vegas.

The awards were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 12, where the two artistes performed their recently released collaboration Pokito, bringing Punjabi and Latin music together.

Diljit shared a video of the performance on his official media handles.

"Panjabi aa gaye @latingrammys Oye. Dunia Di Har Stage Te Panjabi Boli Jau Gi.. Baba Sukh Rakhe. Shoutout to Big Brother @daddyyankee. Thank you for Bringing Two Cultures Together On One Stage. Shoutout to @latingrammys For Having Us," he wrote.

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The ceremony also featured performances by international artistes, including Baby Ranks, Bad Gyal, Divino, DJ Premier, Grupo Niche, Jay Wheeler, Lil Supa, Luis Enrique, Nathy Peluso and Angel 'Cucco' Pena, among others.

A video of Diljit meeting Daddy Yankee's mother, Rosa Rodriguez, backstage has also drawn attention on social media.

In the clip, the singer is seen bending down to touch her feet as a mark of respect after being introduced to her. Daddy Yankee can be seen greeting Diljit during the interaction.

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The Latin Grammy appearance adds to Diljit's growing international presence.

The singer is also set to return to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2027, marking his second appearance at the event.

The festival's line-up, announced earlier this week, features Diljit on April 9 and April 16, alongside headliner Dua Lipa.

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Diljit made history in April 2023 when he became the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella.

The 42-year-old star is currently touring India as part of his Aura Tour 2026, which began in Delhi on October 30. He is next scheduled to perform in Indore on November 15. — PTI

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