Diljit Dosanjh tells fans he has no fear of death, stops Calgary concert briefly

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh says he is trying to detach from his physical self and he is striving for a life led by faith, love, and the power of forgiveness.

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Addressing hordes of fans at his Aura World Tour concert in Calgary, Canada, on Thursday, the singer talked about his views on life and being fearless toward death.

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"I have already left this world. I don't have any fear of death. Last December, I was trying to get out of this body. But I've to do a few more things (before I leave this body). There is nothing to be afraid of.

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This is not just a matter of Punjab; it is and will always be. I've already left this world; this is the truth. I'm standing on this stage, and this is my God. I have no fear of death," Dosanjh says in a video circulating on social media from the concert.

The singer-actor said that he has no "animosity" towards anyone and that he only has love for everyone in his heart.

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"Love, respect, and forgiveness and I'm trying to bring this into my life as much as I can. Those who are still with me, this is the name of Punjab, I'm Punjab. What do you say," Dosanjh said.

According to reports, during the concert in Calgary on April 30, Dosanjh briefly paused his performance to address a small group of protestors waving pro-Khalistan flags. He reportedly told the demonstrators to remove themselves from the venue, stressing that his shows are for music and that he has always worked for Punjab's interests.