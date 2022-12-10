Diljit Dosanjh to play Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila in film by Imtiaz Ali

Mumbai, December 10
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has been paired with Parineeti Chopra in Imtiaz Ali's ‘Chamkila'.
'Chamkila' revolves around popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.
While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila.
Amar Singh Chamkila and wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band.
According to a source, the actors will start shooting for the film from December 11 in Mumbai.
Reportedly, Diljit and Parineeti have attended several workshops to understand the characters in detail. More details regarding the project are awaited.
Meanwhile, Parineeti is basking in the success of her film 'Uunchai', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher.
