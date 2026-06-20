Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has won praise on social media after a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from his film Main Vaapas Aaunga showed him touching veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's feet before warmly greeting him on the set.

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The video, shared by Team Diljit on Instagram, captures the heartfelt moment as Diljit pays respect to the senior actor. The two are then seen smiling and chatting, with the clip also featuring several glimpses from the making of the film.

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The gesture struck a chord with fans, who flooded social media with appreciative comments.

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One user wrote, "Wow! Naseer sir is looking like an authentic Gursikh gentleman. Reminds me of my grandpa."

Another commented, "What a legendary moment of a legend meeting a legend at a legend's set!!"

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Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films.

The period drama revolves around 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal, portrayed by Naseeruddin Shah, who suffers a stroke while trying to travel to Sargodha in present-day Pakistan. As memories of his pre-Partition life resurface, his grandson Nirvair, played by Diljit Dosanjh, returns from England to unravel long-buried family secrets.

The BTS video has added to the buzz surrounding the film, with fans praising not just the story but also the camaraderie and mutual respect shared by its cast.