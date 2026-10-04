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Home / Entertainment / Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour to rock seven cities, kicks off in Delhi on Nov

Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour to rock seven cities, kicks off in Delhi on Nov

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ANI
Updated At : 03:47 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Diljit Dosanjh is set to take his music to more Indian cities with the Aura India Tour 2026, which will travel across the country in November and December.The India leg of the tour will begin in Delhi-NCR on November 1, followed by shows in Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow. Chandigarh will also be part of the tour, with details of the show to be announced later.

Ahmedabad was earlier announced as the first Indian stop of the tour, with Dosanjh set to perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21. The tour will now cover seven cities over a period of six weeks.

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Dosanjh, who has built a strong fan base in India as well as overseas, said he was looking forward to performing in different cities across the country. Sharing his excitement, the singer-actor, as per a release, said, “Apne desh vich perform karan di vibe hi hor hundi aa. Iss tour de naal ik vaar phir Delhi ton Indore tak apne desh de shehraan vich apne fans de naal milan da mauka mil reha hai, te main is safar layi bahut excited haan. Tuhada pyaar hamesha mere naal reha hai, hun vaari aa tuhade shehar aaun di. November te December milde aan, poori vibe de naal!”

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During the tour, Dosanjh is expected to perform some of his popular songs, including ‘G.O.A.T.', ‘Ikk Kudi', ‘Lalkara', ‘Lover', ‘5 Taara', ‘Case' and ‘Water'.

Dosanjh has performed at venues including Madison Square Garden and Wembley Stadium. He became the first Punjabi artist to headline and sell out Wembley Stadium.

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The India tour will begin in Delhi-NCR on November 1, followed by Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5. Chandigarh will be announced separately. (ANI)

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