DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Diljit Dosanjh’s AURA

Diljit Dosanjh’s AURA

Singer-actor teams up with Manushi Chhillar for stylish new track Kufar

article_Author
Tribune Reporters
Updated At : 05:19 AM Oct 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Miss World Manushi Chhillar and Diljit Dosanjh are setting screens on fire with their latest collaboration, a music video like never before. And the newly released teaser is proof of the magic they create together. The visuals showcase undeniable chemistry, striking energy, and a pairing that feels both unexpected and instantly captivating. The teaser of Kufar from Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming album Aura, dropped Sunday morning. The collaboration also marks a new phase in Manushi’s creative journey, one that continues to evolve with each project. The song teaser offers a glimpse of Manushi in a completely new light. From sultry close-ups that capture her smouldering intensity to sequences featuring her in a shimmering orange crop top paired with denim, Manushi commands attention in every. She takes being glam to the next level with Kufar, exuding confidence and boldness as she matches Diljit’s swagger, step for step in a dimly lit, vintage bar setting complete with chandeliers and an undeniable old-school charm. The song releases on October 15.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts