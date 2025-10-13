Diljit Dosanjh’s AURA

Miss World Manushi Chhillar and Diljit Dosanjh are setting screens on fire with their latest collaboration, a music video like never before. And the newly released teaser is proof of the magic they create together. The visuals showcase undeniable chemistry, striking energy, and a pairing that feels both unexpected and instantly captivating. The teaser of Kufar from Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming album Aura, dropped Sunday morning. The collaboration also marks a new phase in Manushi’s creative journey, one that continues to evolve with each project. The song teaser offers a glimpse of Manushi in a completely new light. From sultry close-ups that capture her smouldering intensity to sequences featuring her in a shimmering orange crop top paired with denim, Manushi commands attention in every. She takes being glam to the next level with Kufar, exuding confidence and boldness as she matches Diljit’s swagger, step for step in a dimly lit, vintage bar setting complete with chandeliers and an undeniable old-school charm. The song releases on October 15.

Advertisement