Delhi is gearing up for singer Diljit Dosanjh's 'Aura India Tour 2026' concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday, with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) extending train services across its network till midnight and additional security arrangements being put in place to manage an expected crowd of around 70,000 spectators.

The concert, originally scheduled for November 1, was rescheduled to October 30 after Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney appealed to Dosanjh not to hold the event on the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. November 1 marks the anniversary of the violence that followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Ahead of the concert, Dosanjh shared a video message on Instagram addressing his Delhi fans and urging them to use the Metro to reach the venue, pointing out that parking would not be available at the stadium and several traffic restrictions would be imposed in the surrounding areas. The DMRC has announced that train services on all Metro lines, except the Airport Express Line and Rapid Metro, Gurugram, will be extended till midnight on Friday. Additional train trips will be operated across the network to facilitate the dispersal of spectators, while standby trains will be kept ready to meet any sudden increase in passenger traffic.

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The timings for purchasing QR tickets through the Delhi Metro Sarthi mobile application will also be extended by an hour. Additional Metro staff, customer service personnel, and Customer Facilitation Agents will be deployed at the JLN Stadium station and key interchange stations to guide commuters and manage passenger movement. Security arrangements will also be strengthened, with additional personnel, Door Frame Metal Detectors, and enhanced screening measures at the station. In his video message, Dosanjh said the concert would begin at 7:30 pm and have a strict 10 pm closing deadline. He urged fans to reach the venue by 6:30 pm to settle in and watch the entire performance.

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The singer also spoke about the challenge of finalizing the setlist, saying he had more songs than could be accommodated within the available time. He invited fans to send in requests for songs they particularly wanted to hear and promised to perform 'Sanson Ki Mala'. Calling it the first show of his Aura Tour in 2026, Dosanjh said he would return to Delhi in 2028 and wanted to make the most of the opportunity to perform before the city's audience. JLN Stadium Metro station on the Violet Line, which connects Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh, is the nearest station to the concert venue. The DMRC has advised spectators to use Metro services to ensure convenient travel and reduce dependence on private vehicles. Fans travelling by road have been advised to check traffic updates, including road closures and diversions, through BookMyShow's social media platforms.