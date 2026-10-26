Diljit hints at 'Koffee With Karan Season 9' appearance

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"I have received an offer for an interview. I can do that one. They said it is their last show for this year. I mean, on this topic, I am supposed to do it," he said.

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"It is their last show, so I agreed to do it. So, you guys will get that surprise. I am only going to do one interview this year. Only that one this year," he added.

Koffee With Karan 9, which started streaming on JioHotstar on October 14, will end with the ninth season.

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The first episode featured Salman Khan as a guest, followed by another episode, which had Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as guests on the show.

The show started in 2004 and invited a host of prominent celebrities from Hindi cinema over the course of 161 episodes in eight seasons. Johar shared the announcement of show's conclusion with a post on his social media in September.