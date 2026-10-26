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Home / Entertainment / Diljit hints at 'Koffee With Karan Season 9' appearance

Diljit hints at 'Koffee With Karan Season 9' appearance

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PTI
Updated At : 06:38 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh said he will only do one interview this year and hinted at his appearance on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 9.Dosanjh hosted an Instagram Live session on Sunday where he spoke about interviews. The actor said he has recently received an offer to appear on the show, which is about to conclude.
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"I have received an offer for an interview. I can do that one. They said it is their last show for this year. I mean, on this topic, I am supposed to do it," he said.

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"It is their last show, so I agreed to do it. So, you guys will get that surprise. I am only going to do one interview this year. Only that one this year," he added.

Koffee With Karan 9, which started streaming on JioHotstar on October 14, will end with the ninth season.

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The first episode featured Salman Khan as a guest, followed by another episode, which had Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as guests on the show.

The show started in 2004 and invited a host of prominent celebrities from Hindi cinema over the course of 161 episodes in eight seasons. Johar shared the announcement of show's conclusion with a post on his social media in September.

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