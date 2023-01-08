Diljit's next—Zora Malki

On Friday, actor Diljit Dosanjh shared a post revealing the title poster of his new project, Zora Malki.
Produced by White Hill Studios, it was first shared by the label on their social media handles. Written and directed by Qismat-fame Jagdeep Sidhu, it has Diljit Dosanjh in the lead.
Zora Malki is a romantic film. After some record-breaking blockbusters together—Jatt & Juliet, Jatt and Juliet 2, Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji and Sardaar Ji 2, with Zora Malki Diljit and White Hill Studios will be seen collaborating again.
The film is slated for a release on June 28.
