Dimple Kapadia, Sonam Kapoor, Ambanis lead star-studded guest list at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s 40th anniversary

Forty years of glamour, craftsmanship and Indian couture came into focus as designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla celebrated four decades in fashion with a spectacular evening attended by some of biggest names of the glamour world.

The landmark celebration unfolded at the designers’ sprawling new 20,000-square-foot flagship space Mubarak Baug, bringing together an eclectic crowd of actors, models and socialites.

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More than just a star-studded gathering, the evening was a celebration of the design legacy Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla have built over four decades. The duo has consistently championed India’s rich artisanal traditions, giving techniques such as Chikankari, Zardozi, Resham embroidery and mirror work a lavish contemporary expression.

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Who wore what

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Dimple Kapadia exuded old-school glamour in an embroidered saree and jacket set with a pearl necklace from the designer’s jewellery line. Navya Naveli Nanda shimmered in a gold mini dress. The true fashionista, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja arrived in an ethereal white-and-gold anarkali, styled with statement earrings.

The Ambani women stole the show. Nita Ambani looked stunning in a vivid red saree, its rich texture and intricate detailing creating a striking silhouette. Isha Ambani opted for a luminous silver-and-white couture look. Her fitted, heavily embellished ensemble sparkled with sequins and intricate embroidery, while a statement necklace. Shloka Ambani chose a sophisticated ivory-and-gold ensemble. Her delicately embroidered top was paired with a flowing white skirt and coordinating dupatta, finished with a broad gold border for a classic yet contemporary finish. Radhika Ambani embraced a striking white-and-purple ensemble adorned with intricate floral embroidery.

Veteran actor Asha Parekh looked ever graceful in a pastel saree with emerald jewels. Madhoo Shah wore an archival piece from her own wedding trousseau that was designed by the duo 30 years prior.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha wore casual and relaxed everyday outfits to the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla 40th-anniversary celebration, standing out by breaking the event's glamorous dress code. Joining them was Orry in a vibrant, retro-inspired orange shirt paired with matching polka-dot trousers and sneakers.

The glamour extended beyond the guest list and onto the runway, where nostalgia took centre stage. Several familiar faces from the 1990s modelling era, including Rakshanda Khan, Rahul Dev, Diandra Soares and Carol Gracias, returned to the ramp, adding a celebratory throwback moment to the evening. Models Natasa Stankovic and Aleksandar Alex Ili made a coordinated appearance in opulent black-and-silver ensembles, complementing the evening’s dramatic and sophisticated mood.

For Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, the 40-year milestone is a celebration not simply of longevity, but of a design philosophy that has remained deeply connected to India’s craft traditions.

40 years of AbuJabi - Sandeep Khosla

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla came from different backgrounds but shared a deep passion for design. Abu, a Mumbaikar, initially aspired to study art before turning to fashion. He trained under designer and costume-maker Xerxes Bhathena and later gained experience in the garment export business. Sandeep, from Kapurthala, studied at The Doon School and briefly worked in his family’s leather business before launching his own label, Limelight, in Delhi.

The two met through a mutual friend in 1986 and soon joined forces. Their first collection, Mata Hari, marked the beginning of a celebrated partnership. The designers went on to make traditional Indian craftsmanship their signature, particularly reviving Chikankari while incorporating Zardozi, mirror work and Resham embroidery into their opulent couture. Their creations have been worn by Bollywood icons including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone, as well as global stars Beyoncé, Judi Dench and Gigi Hadid. Their creative empire has also expanded into interiors, weddings and events.