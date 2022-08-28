ANI

Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned in giving her best to her second directorial venture Emergency. Now, the Queen actor is going to direct her acting guru Arvind Gaur in the upcoming movie!

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana dropped a picture with her guru along with a caption: “Today I have the great fortune of directing my acting guru @arvindgaur ji who mentored me at the age of 16. I requested sir for a cameo in my directorial Emergency and here is he with me.” She also shared another post introducing her guru. She stated, “Arvind is a great theatre director...directing the director today.”