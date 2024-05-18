Director Francis Ford Coppola showcases Megalopolis

Francis Ford Coppola premiered his self-financed opus Megalopolis at the Cannes Film Festival, unveiling a wildly ambitious passion project the 85-year-old director has been pondering for decades. Reviews ranged from ‘a folly of gargantuan proportions’ to ‘the craziest thing I’ve ever seen’. But most assuredly, once again, Coppola had everyone in Cannes talking.

No debut this year was awaited with more curiosity in Cannes than Megalopolis, which Coppola poured USD 120 million of his own money into after selling off a portion of his wine estate. Not unlike Coppola’s Apocalypse Now some 45 years ago, Megalopolis arrived trailed by rumours of production turmoil and doubt over its potential appeal.

What Coppola unveiled defies easy categorisation. It’s a fable set in a futuristic New York about an architect (Adam Driver) who has a grand vision of a more harmonious metropolis, and whose considerable talents include the ability to start and stop time. Though Megalopolis is set in a near-future, it’s fashioned as a Roman epic. Driver’s character is named Cesar. — AP