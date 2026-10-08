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Home / Entertainment / Director Shankar releases first look poster of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 3

Director Shankar releases first look poster of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 3

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ANI
Updated At : 06:34 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Filmmaker Shankar has shared the first look posters of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 3 after months of speculation that the film would be shelved after the underperformance of Indian 2 in 2024. Director Shankar shared a poster of Indian 3 on his X handle on Thursday, hinting at the beginning of the film's shoot. The poster shows three people galloping on horseback with ‘the resurgence begins' written on it. Lyca Productions also shared the posters on their Social media handles. While sharing the photos, Lyca Productions wrote, "Senapathy is back with zero tolerance. The resurgence begins in Indian 3 War Mode."

The sequel to the movie Indian, directed by Shankar, featured an ensemble cast including Haasan, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

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'Indian 2' is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian that starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy. The franchise brings back Kamal and director S Shankar for the sequel. The first poster of Indian 2 was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020. The music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board. Despite the film's underperformance and negative reviews, the movie was one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies of 2024. However, many fans were speculating that Indian 3 would be shelved after the delay. (ANI)

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