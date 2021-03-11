Director Simon Curtis opens up on 'Downton Abbey: A New Era'

Having entertained audiences with six successful seasons and a feature film, the Crawleys are back with another feature film with Downton Abbey: A New Era. Sequel to the British television show and movie, Downton Abbey 2 is all set to hit the theatres in India on June 3. Talking about working with an ensemble cast yet again, many of whom are reprising their roles, director Simon Curtis says, “I’ve been very lucky in that some of the things I’d made for television, like David Copperfield and Cranford, meant I’d had experience working with a big ensemble cast. What’s intimidating about directing Downton is that there’s no such thing as an easy scene.”

He continues, “There might be as many as four mini-scenes within one bigger scene and four different clusters of conversations that all require coverage from different angles, and that all takes time.”

Alongside the Crawley sisters, Lady Mary Talbot (Michelle Dockery) and Edith Pelham, now Marchioness of Hexham (Laura Carmichael), the project also marks the return of fan-favourite character Lady Violet, played by Maggie Smith. — TMS