Disha Patani dazzles in a pink sequin outfit; look who commented on her post—hint it’s someone close to her rumoured boyfriend

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 11

Disha Patani’s fashion and style has often made heads turn. Be it her workout look or her beach bodysuits, the actress has left her fans awestruck every time she shares a new post. But this time, other than her fans, it is someone close to her rumoured boyfriend who is gushing about her look. Yes, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff left a loved-up comment on Disha’s latest Instagram post.

Dressed in a shimmery pink ensemble, Disha shared two pictures and a video flaunting her beauty and makeup. While her fans flooded the post with their love and appreciation for the actress, Krishna’s comment has created a buzz on the internet. She wrote, “Serving looks,” along with fire emojis.

It’s not the first time someone from Tiger Shroff’s family has expressed their admiration for Disha Patani. The family regularly gives a shout out to the actress. Her pictures from the Maldives won reaction even from Tiger. When she shared a bikini-clad photo, Tiger was quick to drop fire emojis in the comments.

Another vacation picture received a couple of heart emojis from Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff.

Disha’s workout posts are especially a favourite among Shroff family. In a video where Disha can be seen lifting heavy weights, both Krishna and Ayesha Shroff motivated her with their love. While Krishna wrote, “Stronggg,” Ayesha said, “This is the same girl who started squats with an empty bar! Mehnat!”

Workwise, Disha Patani has Ek Villian 2 alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.

