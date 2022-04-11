Disha Patani dazzles in a pink sequin outfit; look who commented on her post—hint it’s someone close to her rumoured boyfriend

Chandigarh, April 11
Disha Patani’s fashion and style has often made heads turn. Be it her workout look or her beach bodysuits, the actress has left her fans awestruck every time she shares a new post. But this time, other than her fans, it is someone close to her rumoured boyfriend who is gushing about her look. Yes, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff left a loved-up comment on Disha’s latest Instagram post.
Dressed in a shimmery pink ensemble, Disha shared two pictures and a video flaunting her beauty and makeup. While her fans flooded the post with their love and appreciation for the actress, Krishna’s comment has created a buzz on the internet. She wrote, “Serving looks,” along with fire emojis.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
It’s not the first time someone from Tiger Shroff’s family has expressed their admiration for Disha Patani. The family regularly gives a shout out to the actress. Her pictures from the Maldives won reaction even from Tiger. When she shared a bikini-clad photo, Tiger was quick to drop fire emojis in the comments.
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Another vacation picture received a couple of heart emojis from Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff.
Check out the video:
View this post on Instagram
Disha’s workout posts are especially a favourite among Shroff family. In a video where Disha can be seen lifting heavy weights, both Krishna and Ayesha Shroff motivated her with their love. While Krishna wrote, “Stronggg,” Ayesha said, “This is the same girl who started squats with an empty bar! Mehnat!”
Read the comments here:
View this post on Instagram
Workwise, Disha Patani has Ek Villian 2 alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: Shehbaz Sharif elected new PM of Pakistan, calls Imran Khan’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ claims as ‘drama’
New PM says he wants good relations with India, but it can't...
Lawmakers from Imran Khan's party resign from Lower House of Parliament
Imran Khan also decides to quit as Member of National Assemb...
Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja
Police have filed FIR against unidentified ABVP students
Telangana Chief Minister KCR leads protest in Delhi; gives 24-hour deadline to Centre for paddy procurement
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait expresses solidarity with CM K Chan...
Refuting opposition charge, Punjab DGP cites figures to show that murders in state have decreased
Says Punjab this year has seen 158 murders till now as again...