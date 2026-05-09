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Home / Entertainment / Disha Patani makes Hollywood debut with ‘The Portal of Force’, calls it ‘thrilling and terrifying’

Disha Patani makes Hollywood debut with ‘The Portal of Force’, calls it ‘thrilling and terrifying’

Described as a “supernatural action-thriller”, the film is directed by Kevin Spacey and marks his return to direction after over 20 years

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:30 PM May 09, 2026 IST
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Disha Patani. File photo
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Bollywood actor Disha Patani is all set to take on the role of Jessica in the first film of the “Statiguards vs Holiguards Saga”, titled “The Portal of Force”, and says the project served the scope to explore the craft massively.

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Described as a “supernatural action-thriller”, the film is directed by Kevin Spacey and marks his return to direction after over 20 years.

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It is a part of the “Statiguards vs Holiguards Saga”, which is centred on a secret war between two ancient, opposing factions. The film features Patani alongside Spacey, Tyrese Gibson, and Dolph Lundgren.

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Patani said the experience of working on an international film was both “thrilling and terrifying”.

“I’ve waited with bated breath for the trailer of this very special project. Stepping into my first international outing was both thrilling and terrifying - but the scope to explore the craft was massive. Working with an experienced, diverse cast was an education in itself,” she said in a statement.

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“You realise that storytelling transcends language and geography - honesty on screen is universal. I’ve always loved action, and to bring what I’ve learned on the home turf to a global platform feels incredibly empowering,” she added.

The trailer, which was released by the makers on Friday, introduces Patani’s character as the daughter of rival leaders on both sides - a living bridge between warring worlds - and the ultimate decider in a battle that could determine how the war ends, and humanity’s fate along with it.

The actor will next feature in “Awarapan 2”.

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