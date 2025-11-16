DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Disha Patani’s father granted weapons license after attack on ancestral home in UP’s Bareilly

Disha Patani’s father granted weapons license after attack on ancestral home in UP’s Bareilly

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had assured him of security following the incident

article_Author
PTI
Bareilly, Updated At : 01:00 PM Nov 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bareilly District Magistrate Avnish Singh said Patani requested a weapons licence after the attack on his residence.
Advertisement

The Bareilly district administration has issued a weapons licence to Jagdish Patani, father of film actress Disha Patani, a senior official said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Jagdish Patani, a retired DSP, had approached the Bareilly District Magistrate after a criminal gang fired at Disha Patani’s ancestral home. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had assured him of security following the incident.

Advertisement

Bareilly District Magistrate Avnish Singh said Patani requested a weapons licence after the attack on his residence. Following the completion of all formalities, Patani was granted a revolver/pistol licence.

Advertisement

According to officials, on September 12, 2025, two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle fired approximately 10 rounds outside Patani’s home. A case was lodged at Kotwali police station, and the two suspects, identified as Ravindra and Arun, were killed in an encounter on September 17 in Ghaziabad by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (STF), Haryana STF, and the Delhi unit.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya confirmed that security would continue at Jagdish Patani’s residence.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts