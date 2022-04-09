Disney+ Hotstar on Friday unveiled the trailer of The Kardashians, which will be released in April

Disney+ Hotstar on Friday unveiled the first look poster and trailer of the highly anticipated series The Kardashians, which will be released on the OTT platform this April. New episodes will be dropped every week, however, the premiere date has not been announced yet. The trailer says “Coming soon…” The family—Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie—is back with a bang.

From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love and life in the spotlight. Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces, alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer.