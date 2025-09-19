Divas & dudes of Bollywood

The premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood turned into a star-studded gathering, with the arrival of celebrities, industry A-listers, and prominent personalities gracing the red carpet on Wednesday evening. Bringing much glamour and glitz, attendees’ high-fashion statements clearly turned into a celebration of entertainment and style. Among the first ones were the Ambanis, including Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani, his wife, Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson Nita Ambani, son Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka Mehta, daughter Isha Ambani, and their youngest daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant. Shah Rukh Khan made a stylish entry at the premiere, joined by his entire family. SRK arrived at the event with his wife, Gauri Khan and kids, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.
