Divya Khossla joins Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 as sequel expands original cast

Actress Divya Khossla has come on board Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, the makers confirmed on Tuesday, marking her debut in the franchise built around the 2006 comedy hit. The films will hit theatres on August 28, 2026.

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Khossla joins a roster that pairs old and new talent. Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma and Kiran Juneja return from the original film, while Ravi Kishan, Nishant Verma, Kangan Baruah Nangia and Danish Iqbal step into the Khosla household for the first time. Danish Iqbal recently drew attention for playing Dawood in Dhurandhar.

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Producer Savita Hiremath credited the newcomers with catching the team off guard. "Both of them have really surprised us as a team and I am sure they will entertain you all as well," she said of Khossla and Kishan. She added that the pair's recent work across different genres had impressed her and called the addition of Iqbal a privilege for the production.

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Before signing on, Khossla appeared in Savi and Ek Chatur Naar.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Tandav Films, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath and Raj Hiremath. Prashant Bhagia directs from a script credited to Rajesh Chawla, Shreya Srivastava and Vaibhav Suman.

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Plot details remain under wraps, but the makers say the sequel will carry forward the original's mix of family drama and comedy that made it a cult favourite among audiences after its 2006 release.