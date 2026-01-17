Divyaa Agarwal and Karan Patel to join Farah Khan-hosted reality show The 50

Actors Divyaa Agarwal and Karan Patel have joined the upcoming reality show 'The 50.' The show is the Indian version of an international format by Banijay and will bring together popular faces from TV and the digital space for a game based on strategy, social play, and survival.

With this, Divyaa will also be seen returning to a reality format after spending a couple of years working in web series and acting projects.

The actress, in a press release, shared her excitement about returning to a competitive show and also mentioned how she is ready to face the mental and physical challenges of the game.

"Acting will always be my first love, but coming back to a reality format with The 50 feels incredibly special. My journey from reality shows to exploring bold, experimental storytelling with Fuh Se Fantasy on JioHotstar has helped me grow immensely as a performer and as an actor," she said in the release.

Karan Patel, who has also been confirmed as one of the contestants, said that the idea of staying in a house for a month away from family was not something he had planned before, but the concept of the show made him say yes.

"Being locked in a house for a month, away from friends and family, was never something I imagined for myself. But the moment I heard the concept of the show, there was an instant desire to be a part of it. The 50 excites me, the games, the competition, and the madness that comes with it. I'm looking forward to meeting my fellow contestants, hopefully some familiar faces, and giving it my all," Patel said, as per the release.

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan will be seen hosting the upcoming reality show. The show is set stream on JioHotstar and air on Colors from February 1.