Diwali 2026 jewellery in Chandigarh: Temple gold collections and Dhanteras offers at Sham and Sunder

Diwali is almost here, and the city's jewellery showrooms have dressed up for it. Dhanteras, the day families buy gold for luck, is the main draw, and the mood is traditional: antique-finish temple gold, with the goddess Lakshmi on pendants, jhumkas and long haars. Two names, Sham Jewellers and Sunder Jewellers, are bringing their own takes on it, along with festive offers.

Sunder Jewellers keeps its focus on the divine. Its 22kt temple collection draws on the grandeur of Indian goddesses, and the pieces show it. One long haar seats Lakshmi in three small arched shrines, with a green stone at the centre and peacock-and-leaf work falling below, finished with pearl and bead drops. A matching choker is dense with goddess faces and paisley, hung with green beads, while Lakshmi jhumkas and carved gold bangles complete the look.

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For a splash of colour, a bridal set layers a peacock and lotus necklace, hung with green bead drops, over a kundan-style choker of multicolour stones, worn with long pearl-fringed earrings.

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Shoppers who spend ₹10,000 or more at Sunder Jewellers enter the 'Sabse Sunder Utsav' lucky draw. Three luxury Thars lead the prizes, followed by refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens and LED TVs. Winners will be announced on 10 January 2027. Sunder is at SCO 88, 92, 93 & 94, Sector 35-C, Chandigarh, and at HLP Gallerria, Sector 62, Mohali.

Sham's temple collection is rich with Lakshmi, peacock and lotus motifs. A long haar of layered paisley in antique gold is lit by emerald-coloured stones and ruby accents, while another sends green beads down to a canopied Lakshmi flanked by peacocks.

For a splash of colour, a bridal set layers an antique-gold peacock and lotus necklace over a kundan-style choker set. Matching earrings complete the sets, which suit a Diwali puja as easily as a wedding.

From November 4 to 6, Sham is offering flat 50 per cent off making charges on gold and 15 per cent off the diamond amount, and old 22kt gold can be exchanged for new hallmarked pieces. Its Jewellery Carnival, on till December 19, has an Audi Q3 among the prizes. Find it at SCO 168-174, Sector 34A.

Whether it is a Lakshmi haar or a lucky draw ticket, there is something here to bring home.