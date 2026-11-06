Diwali party mode on: Ishita Raj, Krystle D’Souza, Rasha Thadani & more: the dance anthems taking over everyone’s playlist

Dance music is more than just a genre, it is an emotion that everyone feels the second we hear the starting beat of any of these songs. It’s the time to Disco is one of the classics that everyone heads to the dance floor for among many hits, sometimes even being detached from the movie it is from. Moreover, most audiences watch movies because of an iconic dance song being part of the movie. The contribution of regional and local languages has made it easy for individuals to understand more about various cultures in a culturally rich nation.

Here are some really popular tunes that have people grooving from the very first beat ahead of the Diwali Party Season!

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Gucci Girl: Featuring in the music video is dancer and actress Ishita Raj, along with the cast of the movie, Sanjana Anand and Vikram Ravichandran. The song is composed by Karthik Rajan, this dance number from the movie Mudhol was sung by Sindhuja Srinivasan and Aniruddha Sastry. The video showcases a blend of animated visuals as well as the stunning dance performance by Ishita and the electrifying moves of Vikram Ravichandran.

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Shararat: Featuring Ayesha and Krystle in the music video as well as Ranveer Singh, Shashwat S, Jasmine, Madhuban, this was one of the top songs of the year from the movie Dhurandhar. This hit was composed by Jasmine Sandlas and Shashwat Sachdev, sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas. The iconic step choreographed by Vijay Ganguly had taken up by storm.

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Aaj Ki Raat: This music video features Tamannaah Bhatia, the cast of the movie Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. As well as the director, Amar Kaushik making a special cameo appearance. From another blockbuster movie, this song was composed by Amitabh Bhattacharya, sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, Divya Kumar and Sachin -Jigar. In the video, Tamannaah gracefully puts up a vibrant performance.

Tauba Tauba: Featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Karan Aujila in the music video, this song gives the audience one of the most iconic steps. Tauba Tauba from the movie Bad Newz was composed and sung by Karan Aujila. The music video has a sleek vibe and seamlessly accompanies the song itself.

Uyi Amma: Featuring Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn in the music video, this song from the movie Azaad is composed by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi. The video features energetic choreography with traditional and modern dance moves, set against the background of a local village with the playful expressions and dance steps of Rasha Thadani.

From classics to new age beats, dance music has kept the energy alive, adding on to the element of our everyday lives; whether you need a pick-me-up or just want to vibe, these beats have your back.