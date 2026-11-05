Diwali special: Celebrity chefs Sanjeev Kapoor and Harpal Singh Sokhi share festive recipes for sweets, snacks and savoury delights

Celebrate the spirit of festive cooking with celebrated chefs Sanjeev Kapoor and Harpal Singh Sokhi, who bring an exciting collection of sweet and savoury recipes to the table. From indulgent mithais and crunchy namkeens to flavourful kebabs and innovative potato delicacies, their creations combine traditional flavours, vibrant ingredients and a contemporary twist, making every celebration truly special.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

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BUTTERSCOTCH BURFI

Ingredients

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½ cup butterscotch pearls + for garnish

400 grams khoya/mawa

2 tbsps ghee + to grease

1 cup powdered sugar

¾ tsp green cardamom powder

10-12 pistachios, blanched, peeled and slivered

Silver varq for garnish

Method

Grate khoya on a plate and coarsely crush butterscotch pearls, set aside. Heat ghee in a non-stick pan, add khoya and sauté on low heat till it melts. Add sugar and green cardamom powder and mix well. Cook till the sugar melts. Add the coarsely crushed butterscotch pearls and mix well. Cook for a minute and take the pan off the heat. Transfer the mixture into a greased burfi tray and spread the mixture evenly. Sprinkle butterscotch pearls, slivered pistachios and keep aside for 1-2 hours or till it cools to room temperature. Refrigerate till set. Garnish with silver varq, cut in squares and serve as required.

HERB BHUJIYA

Ingredients

Dried mixed herbs for sprinkling

3 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled and grated

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

½ tsp dried mint leaves

¼ tsp asafoetida (hing)

Salt to taste

1½ cups gram flour (besan)

Oil for deep frying

Method

Take potatoes in a bowl. Add red chilli powder, garam masala powder, dried mint leaves and asafoetida. Add salt, gram flour and mix well. Knead to soft dough. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Meanwhile, grease the sev press using oil and fill the prepared mixture into it. Press out strips directly into the hot oil and deep fry till golden and crisp. Drain on an absorbent paper. Crush the prepared bhujia and sprinkle dried mixed herbs. Allow to cool, store in an air tight container or serve as required.

KAJU KHOYA BESAN LADDOO

Ingredients

½ cup cashew nuts (kaju), coarsely powdered

2 cups grated khoya/mawa

1 cup coarse gram flour (jada besan)

⅓ cup ghee

½ tsp green cardamom powder

1 cup powdered sugar

Method

Heat ghee in a wide non-stick pan, add coarse gram flour and sauté till golden brown and fragrant. Lower the heat, add grated khoya and sauté on low heat for 1-2 minutes. Transfer this mixture into a large parat , add green cardamom powder and allow to cool down to room temperature. Add powdered sugar and mix well. Shape into laddoos. Serve.

RAGI CHAKLI

Ingredients

¾ cup finger millet (ragi) flour

2 tbsps butter

Salt to taste

1 tsp cumin seeds

¾ cup fine semolina (suji)

1 tbsp oil +for greasing + for deep frying

Method

Heat a nonstick pan. Add 1½ cups water and once it comes to a boil, add butter, cumin seeds and allow the butter to melt. Add semolina and finger millet flour and mix well. Cover and cook for 4-5 minutes. Transfer the mixture in a parat and add 1 tbsp oil and knead well to form a smooth dough. Grease a chakli press and transfer the mixture in it which is fitted with chakli Press small chaklis on the worktop. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai and slide the prepared chaklis and deep fry till crisp. Drain on absorbent paper and allow to cool.

SABUDANA MATHRI

Ingredients

¼ cup soaked sago (sabudana)

5 tbsps melted ghee

¾ cup refined flour (maida)

2 tsps coriander powder

¼ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp coarsely crushed black peppercorns

Salt to taste

½ tsp cumin seeds

Oil for deep frying

Method

Take refined flour in a large shallow bowl, add coriander powder, turmeric powder, crushed black peppercorns, salt, soaked sago and cumin seeds and mix well. Add the melted ghee and mix till the mixture resembles bread crumb consistency. Add ¼ cup water and knead into a stiff dough. Cover and set aside for 10-15 minutes. Take small portions of the mixture and shape each portion into a ball. Lightly press each ball and prick it all over with a fork. This is a Heat sufficient oil in a kadai on low heat. Gently slide in a few mathris at a time and deep fry on low heat till they turn golden and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper. Allow the mathris to cool down to room temperature before storing in an air tight container. Serve as required.

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi

Hariyali Aloo with Gulabi Dip

Servings: 4

Preparation Time: 25 minutes

Cooking Time: 30–35 minutes

Total Time: 55–60 minutes

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp – Oil

1 Inch – Ginger peeled

7-8 No – Garlic cloves

2-3 No – Green chili

1 Tsp – Cumin seeds

2 No – Onion Peeled

2 Tbsp – Peanuts

¼ Cup – Fresh coconut grated

½ Cup – Coriander leaves

¼ Cup – Mint leaves

7-8 No – Curry leaves

½ Cup – Coriander leaves

2 Tbsp – Oil

1 Tsp – Cumin seeds

1 No – Bay leaves

1 Inch – Cinnamon stick

2 No – Cloves

2 No – Green cardamom

9-10 No – Curry leaves

1 No – Onion sliced

500 Gm – Baby potatoes

1 Tsp – Turmeric powder

1 Tsp – Red chili powder

1 ½ Tsp – Dry mango powder

½ Tsp – Black salt

Salt to taste

1 Cup – Curd

1 Tsp – Dry mango powder

½ Tsp – Black salt

Salt to taste

½ Tsp – Red chili powder

1 No – Beetroot boiled & grated

1 Tsp – Sugar

Method:

Heat oil in a traditional iron kadai. In mortar pestle add ginger, garlic and green chillies coarsely blend. Add cumin seeds and ginger, garlic, chili paste. Sauté until the garlic is lightly golden and aromatic. Add peanut and mix well. Sauté for a minute. Add grated fresh coconut, coriander leaves, mint leaves and curry leaves. Roast everything together for 2–3 minutes until fragrant. Remove from the heat and allow it to cool slightly. Transfer the roasted mixture to a traditional mortar and pestle. Grind using a slow, circular pounding motion. Continue pounding until you get a coarse, rustic green paste. Avoid making it completely smooth—the slightly coarse texture. In that kadai heat oil and add Add cumin seeds, bay leaf, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom and curry leaves. Let them crackle and become aromatic. Add the sliced onions Cook until the onions soften and develop a light golden colour. Add sliced onion and cook slowly over a medium-low flame until soft and lightly golden. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, dry mango powder, black salt and salt. Mix gently. Add the freshly pounded hariyali masala and water mix well. Cook uncovered for 4–5 minutes on a low flame. Add the baby potatoes and sauté them well so they get allowing the masala to roast and coat the potatoes. Once cooked, simmer for another 2–3 minutes until the oil starts appearing around the edges. Take the curd in a traditional matka or clay bowl and whisk it gently until smooth. Add dry mango powder, black salt, salt, red chilli powder and sugar. Mix well. Add the boiled and grated beetroot. Mix gently until the curd naturally turns a beautiful gulabi/pink colour. Serve the rustic Hariyali Aloo hot in a traditional handi or earthen bowl, with Gulabi Dahi on the side

Rangeen Namkeen Recipe

Ingredients Quantity

For Beetroot Dough

Refined flour 1 ½ cup

Ghee 2 tbsp

Carom seeds ¼ tsp

Black pepper crushed ¼ tsp

Salt to taste

Beetroot puree 3 tbsp

Water as required.

For Spinach Dough.

Refined flour 1 ½ cup

Ghee 2 tbsp

Carom seeds ¼ tsp

Black pepper crushed ¼ tsp

Black salt ¼ tsp

Salt to taste

Spinach puree 3 tbsp

Water as required.

For Normal Dough.

Refined flour 1 ½ cup

Ghee 2 tbsp

Kalonji ½ tsp

Carom seeds ½ tsp

Black salt ¼ tsp

Salt to taste

Water as required.

Oil for deep frying

Red chilli powder (optional) for sprinkle

Chaat masala (optional) for sprinkle

Method:-

For Beetroot Dough:-

In a mixing bowl add refined flour, ghee, carom seeds, black pepper crushed, black salt and salt mix well and combine the ghee and flour well. Then add beetroot puree and mix it. Now add water as required and knead a firm dough. Cover it with a damp cloth and rest it for 10 minutes.

For Spinach Dough:-

In a mixing bowl add refined flour, ghee, carom seeds, black pepper crushed, black salt and salt mix well and combine the ghee and flour well. Then add spinach puree and mix it. Now add water as required and knead a firm dough. Cover it with a damp cloth and rest it for 10 minutes.

For Normal Dough:-

In a mixing bowl add refined flour, ghee, kalonji, black salt and salt mix well and combine the ghee and flour well. Now add water as required and knead a firm dough. Cover it with a damp cloth and rest it for 10 minutes.

For Making Rangeen Namkeen:-

Take small and equal portions of all three dough and shape in to equal size. Now roll all three dough into oblong shape. Then joint all three dough and flatten into thin sheets. Now cut the edges. Then cut the dough sheet into ½ cm strips. Now apply ghee completely and sprinkle some refined flour. Further hold the dough sheet and separate the strips. Now wrap, roll and apply some water to stick in it. Heat up oil in a kadai and deep fry the namkeen till it becomes crisp. Remove in a plate with absorbent paper and sprinkle red chilli powder and chaat masala. Then remove in a serving plate and serve.

Shakarkand Beetroot Galouti Kebab

Servings: 4

Preparation Time: 25–30 minutes

Cooking Time: 30–35 minutes

Total Time: 55–65 minutes

Ingredients:

1 ½ Tbsp – Ghee

1 No – Onion, chopped

1 Tbsp – Garlic, chopped

1 Tbsp – Ginger, chopped

2 ½ Tbsp – Gram flour, roasted

8- 10 No – Cashew nuts, soaked

3 No – Beetroot boiled & grated

Salt to taste

1 ½ Tsp – Coriander powder

1 Tsp – Red chili powder

½ Tsp – Cumin powder

1 Tsp – Garam masala

2-3 No – Green chili, chopped

¼ Tsp – Turmeric powder

½ Cup – Paneer grated

1 Cup – Kidney beans, boiled

1 No – Sweet potato, boiled

1 Tsp – Cardamom powder

1 Tsp – Garam masala

½ No – Lemon juice

1 No - Charcoal

1 Tsp – Ghee

2-3 No – Cloves

Water as required

1 Cup – Curd

1 Tsp – Garlic flakes, brown

5-6 No – Mint leaves

Salt to taste

Method:

Heat ghee in a kadai. Add chopped onion, garlic and ginger. Sauté on medium flame until the onion turns light golden. Add the roasted gram flour gradually and mix well. Cook for 2–3 minutes until aromatic. Add the soaked cashew nuts and cook for another minute. Add the boiled and grated beetroot and sauté for 4–8 minutes until the excess moisture evaporates. Add salt, coriander powder, red chili powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder, garam masala and chopped green chili. Mix well and cook for 2–3 minutes. Remove the mixture from the heat and allow it to cool slightly. Transfer the mixture to a mixer and grind to a smooth, thick paste along with the grated paneer. Transfer the paste to the bowl. In the same mixer jar, add the boiled kidney beans and boiled sweet potato. Grind to a smooth paste. Add the mashed rajma and sweet potato paste to the beetroot mixture and mix well. Add cardamom powder and the remaining garam masala. Mix thoroughly and cook on low flame for 3–4 minutes. Add lemon juice and mix well. Check and adjust the seasoning. For the smoky flavor, heat the charcoal until red hot. Place it in a small heatproof bowl and keep it inside the mixture of the kebabs. Add ghee and cloves on top of burned charcoal and seal the bowl with the help of silver foil paper. Leave aside for 4-5 minutes for smoky flavor. Divide the mixture into equal portions and shape into small, flat galouti kebabs. Heat a tawa and place the kebabs on it. Cook on medium-low heat until lightly crisp on both sides. Flip gently. For the dip, whisk curd until smooth. Add brown garlic flakes, chopped mint leaves and salt. Mix well. Serve the Shakarkand Beetroot Rajma Galouti Kebabs hot with a side of garlic-mint curd.

Sweet Corn Nariyal Laddu

Servings: 4

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 25–30 minutes

Total Time: 40–45 minutes

Ingredients:

½ Cup – Semolina

1 ½ Cup – Sweet corn boiled

1 ½ Tbsp. – Ghee

1 Cup – Fresh coconut grated

1 Tsp – Cardamom powder

1 Tsp – Fennel powder

¾ Cup – Sugar

1 Tsp – Ghee

1 Tsp – Saffron strands

1 Tbsp – Raisins

1 Tbsp – Poppy seeds

2 Tbsp – Assorted nuts chopped

Desiccated coconut for topping

Method: