Diwan Manna receives CLKA Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to conceptual photography and art

Some artists create works that capture a moment, while others build a legacy that transcends time and boundaries. An encounter with his photographs is both unsettling and empowering, compelling viewers to confront realities that often remain unseen. For Diwan Manna, whose life has been devoted to a sustained engagement with art and its many possibilities, the Lifetime Achievement Award conferred by the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA) celebrates his decades-long journey and enduring contribution to art and culture.

Instituted for the first time by the CLKA, the award was presented to Manna by internationally acclaimed artist Sudarshan Shetty in the presence of Bheem Malhotra, Chairman, CLKA and other dignitaries at the Government Museum and Art Gallery in Chandigarh on Friday.

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Widely recognised as a pioneer of conceptual photography in India, Diwan Manna embraced photography as his primary medium of artistic expression in the early 1980s, exploring the nuances of both black-and-white and colour photography. At the award ceremony, Manna delivered an audio-visual presentation titled The Turmoil Within, offering an insight into some of his prominent works. These included Alienation (1980), which explored the sense of isolation one can experience even while being surrounded by a crowd and The Violence (1985), which examined the period of terrorism in Punjab and its devastating impact on society, particularly on women, who bore the brunt of the violence. His other works included After the Turmoil (2003), which explored the aftermath of the Iran-Iraq War.

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His artworks are not merely a mode of creative self-expression but also embrace philosophy, feminism, political activism and semiotics. His works evoke a sense of defamiliarisation, prompting viewers to pause, reflect and look at the world anew, with empathy and compassion. Most importantly, his work focuses on people at the margins of society, bringing their experiences and realities closer to the public through the lens of his camera.

Speaking to The Tribune, Manna says, “Although this award is a stamp of recognition, I am grateful to the CLKA for conferring it on me. However, more than the award, it is art that is primordial. Art is about what we see, observe and comment upon. Every moment we capture is significant, particularly when it reflects human suffering. Whether in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir or any other part of the world, such moments have the power to shake us and compel us to reflect.”

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He believes that young artists must not focus on short-term goals but work towards building a long-term artistic practice with patience and perseverance. “Nothing happens in a vacuum, and it is important to plan for the long term. I understand that there is a lack of institutional support for graduates once they step out of educational institutions. With limited employment opportunities, they have to create avenues for themselves. Institutions may teach you techniques, but young artists must embrace creativity, develop their own perspectives and find their individual voices,” he said.

Speaking about Manna’s work, Sudarshan Shetty tells this newspaper that Manna brought conceptual photography to the forefront at a time when the medium was still relatively unexplored. “His work is commendable and he has also been a great institution builder, his work on capturing Malang Sufi dancers from Lahore, Pakistan fascinated me the most” says Shetty, adding that it was because of Manna’s efforts that artists like him got opportunities to share their work and engage with the art community in Chandigarh. He further says that Manna’s approach to photography challenged conventional notions of representing reality, a space he believes few artists have explored in the way Manna has.

Manna’s works have been exhibited in prestigious museums and galleries and he has consistently sought to foster a greater understanding of contemporary art among the people of Chandigarh. During his tenure as Honorary Chairman of the CLKA, he invited leading artists from India and abroad to deliver audio-visual presentations, while also facilitating exhibitions and workshops by artists.