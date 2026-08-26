Dolly Parton: A life and legacy remembered through the tributes

Dolly Parton’s death at 80 has prompted an extraordinary wave of grief across music, Hollywood and beyond, with artistes and longtime friends remembering not only the country music icon’s incomparable career but also her warmth, generosity and ability to make people feel seen.

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From Beyoncé and Taylor Swift to Elton John, Sabrina Carpenter, Billy Ray Cyrus and Eminem, tributes have painted a portrait of a woman whose influence stretched far beyond her songs.

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Sabrina Carpenter: “An angel walking the earth”

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Sabrina Carpenter, who collaborated with Parton on a deluxe version of “Please Please Please”, remembered the country legend as an “angel walking the earth”. Carpenter said she would cherish their laughter and conversations, along with Parton’s wisdom, playful outlook and sense of humour. She also praised her “once in a lifetime voice”, adding that there would “never be another” Dolly Parton.

Beyoncé: A “North Star”

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Beyoncé, who reimagined Parton’s classic “Jolene” on her album Cowboy Carter and featured the country icon on “Tyrant”, described Parton as a “barometer” and a “North Star”. She thanked Parton for showing generations of people how to be unapologetically themselves, while celebrating her artistry, generosity, humour and entrepreneurial spirit.

Taylor Swift: “True grace and true grit”

Taylor Swift said a world without Parton did not feel “possible, real, or right”, while reflecting on the enduring legacy of a woman she described as “true grace and true grit”. Swift praised Parton’s generosity, humour and honesty, saying she had encouraged people to remain true to themselves while using her platform to help others. She also highlighted Parton’s philanthropic work, particularly her Imagination Library, which has provided millions of books to children. “Dolly, I’ll think of you each step of the way,” Swift said. Swift had supported Parton’s philanthropic efforts as well. In July, she and Travis Kelce donated USD 26 million to organisations including the Imagination Library, a gesture Parton had publicly thanked them for.

Elton John and music’s farewell

Elton John called Parton “a giant of an artiste, unique and irreplaceable, with the kindest heart”. Linda Ronstadt recalled recording with Parton as one of the most extraordinary musical experiences of her life, while Shania Twain described her as “pure light” and mourned the loss of her mentor, songwriting teacher and hero.

Other musicians including Kacey Musgraves, Mick Jagger, Cyndi Lauper, Paul McCartney, Barbra Streisand, Sheryl Crow, Blake Shelton, Vince Gill and Keith Urban also remembered Parton.

The Bellamy Brothers, who recorded with her, spoke of their affection for Parton, while Jack White captured his admiration in two words: “Instant Sainthood.”

Carol Burnett remembers a generous friend

For Carol Burnett, the memories were deeply personal. “We were a family. That’s who she was,” Burnett said, capturing the warmth that many of Parton’s friends and colleagues associated with her.

Kelly Clarkson similarly remembered a woman who had a remarkable ability to make people feel “special, and seen, and welcomed”. Dionne Warwick mourned the loss of her friend’s laughter, jokes and presence.

Jamie Lee Curtis on courage and creativity

Jamie Lee Curtis reflected on Parton’s courage to embrace new possibilities, linking that quality to the creative journey that eventually helped produce “I Will Always Love You”. “Thank you, Dolly. For all of it,” Curtis wrote. The tribute underscored how Parton’s career was defined not simply by success, but by her willingness to take risks, reinvent herself and move confidently between music, film, television and business.

Billy Ray Cyrus remembers a lifelong bond

Billy Ray Cyrus mourned Parton as a close friend and as the godmother of his daughter, Miley Cyrus. Cyrus revealed that Parton had sent him a personal message shortly before her death, telling him that she loved him “with her whole heart”. He said he would always return that love.

He also recalled the humour that defined their friendship. After tabloids once published rumours that the two were having an affair, Cyrus said he went to Parton’s dressing room to apologise. In typical Dolly fashion, she responded with a joke about the publicity helping sell records.

Parton later became an important figure in Miley Cyrus’s life, appearing on ‘Hannah Montana’ and serving as both a personal and professional role model.

Miley Cyrus and her “fairy godmother”

Miley Cyrus had long described Parton as more than her godmother. She called her an idol, role model and humanitarian whose influence reached well beyond country music. Cyrus praised Parton’s honesty, values and commitment to leaving no one behind. She also reflected on the rare experience of actually knowing one’s hero. “There’s a theory that you shouldn’t meet your heroes,” Cyrus once wrote, “but I wish everyone had the chance to meet Dolly Parton.”