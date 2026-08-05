Dolly Singh to host the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards Night

Actor, creator, director, and producer Dolly Singh is set to mark a significant international milestone as she takes on the role of host for the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards Night on 13 August. In addition to hosting one of the festival's biggest evenings, Dolly has also been invited as an official festival guest and will participate in a thought-provoking panel discussion on 'Women in Different Forms of Storytelling in Cinema.'

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Over the years, Dolly has evolved far beyond her identity as a digital creator, building a diverse body of work as an actor, filmmaker, writer, and producer. From creating original mini-series and micro dramas to directing and often shooting her own stories, she has consistently explored fresh, authentic narratives across formats, making her an apt voice in conversations around the future of storytelling.

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Dolly Singh said, “It is truly an honour to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in so many capacities. Hosting the awards night is incredibly exciting, but what makes this experience even more meaningful is being invited as a guest and as a panelist to discuss something I deeply believe in the evolving ways women are shaping storytelling in cinema.”

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She further added, My journey has never been confined to just acting. I've always been passionate about telling stories, whether through sketches, mini-series, micro dramas, or directing and producing my own projects, sometimes even shooting them myself. Every format has taught me that a powerful story isn't defined by its length or scale, but by its honesty and emotional impact. I am looking forward to celebrating Indian cinema on a global stage and sharing perspectives with fellow artists who continue to push creative boundaries. Festivals like IFFM remind us that storytelling has the power to connect cultures, challenge perspectives, and create lasting conversations."

Dolly Singh's multifaceted presence at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne reflects her evolution as one of India's most dynamic creative voices. As a host, guest, actor, director, and storyteller, her participation underscores the growing recognition of creators who are redefining cinema beyond conventional boundaries. With her distinctive blend of performance and filmmaking, Dolly continues to champion stories that are contemporary, personal, and deeply resonant, making her a fitting representative of the new generation of Indian storytellers on the global stage.

Dolly Singh also recently made history by becoming the first Indian to receive Instagram's prestigious Global Rings Award 2025. The award recognises creators who redefine digital storytelling with boldness and creativity.