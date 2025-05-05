DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Donald Trump’s 100% tariff on imported films may encourage Hollywood to move out of US: Shekhar Kapur

Donald Trump’s 100% tariff on imported films may encourage Hollywood to move out of US: Shekhar Kapur

Filmmaker says the move could backfire
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:23 PM May 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kapur said over “75 per cent of box office” of Hollywood films comes from outside the US. Instagram/@shekharkapur
Advertisement

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Monday criticised American President Donald Trump for threatening a 100 percent tariff on films imported to the US, saying the move could backfire and instead push Hollywood filmmakers to leave the country.

In a post on Sunday night on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he has authorised the Department of Commerce and the Office of the US Trade Representative to slap a 100 per cent tariff “on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands”.

Kapur, known for films such as “Mr India”, the “Elizabeth” franchise starring Cate Blanchett and “What’s Love Got to Do with It?”, said over “75 per cent of box office” of Hollywood films comes from outside the US.

Advertisement

“And significant part of the budget of those films are spent outside the US. President Trump’s imposition of 100 per cent tariff on all films imported into the US may encourage Hollywood to move outside the US! Quite the opposite of what he intended. #Hollywood #tarrif #DonaldTrump #tarrifonfilm (sic)” the director wrote on X.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap simply shared Trump’s comments on his Instagram Stories without comment.

Advertisement

“The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death,” Trump wrote, complaining that other countries “are offering all sorts of incentives to draw” filmmakers and studios away from the US.

“This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!” he added in his post.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper