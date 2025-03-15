DT
'Don't impose your Hindi language on us': Prakash Raj slams Pawan Kalyan

The actor-politician launched a scathing attack on Kalyan for his recent comments on the Hindi language
ANI
Chennai, Updated At : 09:08 PM Mar 15, 2025 IST
Prakash Raj. ANI Photo
Actor-politician Prakash Raj launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for his recent comments on the Hindi language.

The actor took to his X account on Saturday to slam Kalyan, accusing him of trying to "impose Hindi" on others. In his post, Prakash wrote, "Don't impose your Hindi language on us. It is not about hating another language; it is about protecting our mother tongue and our cultural identity with self-respect. Someone, please explain this to Pawan Kalyan garu."

Prakash Raj's reaction came in response to Kalyan's recent speech at the Jana Sena Party's 12th foundation day celebrations in Kakinada's Pithampuram, wherein he had strongly criticised Tamil Nadu politicians for what he called "hypocrisy" regarding the alleged imposition of Hindi in the state.

"I do not understand why some criticise Sanskrit. Why do Tamil Nadu politicians oppose Hindi while allowing their movies to be dubbed in Hindi for financial gain? They want money from Bollywood but refuse to accept Hindi — what kind of logic is that," Kalyan asked.

His comments came amid Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin accusing the Union Government of 'Hindi imposition' and refusing to implement the three-language formula laid out in the NEP as a protest.

