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Home / Entertainment / Don’t worry, be happy

Don’t worry, be happy

On International Day of Happiness, celebrities share what real happiness means in today’s fast-paced world

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 05:32 AM Mar 20, 2026 IST
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Chaitali Kohli
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Small joys
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Chaitali Kohli

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Real happiness means being at peace with your own self. Real happiness lies in the small joys—spending time with your friends, family and yourself. It’s about slowing down a little and truly being present in those moments. But I do follow certain practices in my life. The most important thing is starting my day with journaling. Practising gratitude, whether by writing it down or simply waking up and thanking my breath is more than enough. Adding five-minute grounding meditation can also help. These two simple habits can bring a lot of clarity to life.

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Go easy & slow

Heital Puniwala

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Heital Puniwala

Real happiness in today’s fast-paced world is not about constant excitement or external success—it’s about inner peace, balance, and meaningful moments. In a life where we are always chasing deadlines, achievements, and validation, true happiness lies in slowing down, being present, and appreciating the simple things that often go unnoticed. Meditation, yoga, and pranayam play a very important role in achieving true happiness. They help calm the mind, regulate breathing and bring a sense of inner stability.

True contentment

Roop Durgapal

Real happiness is the feeling of contentment. You need good health, the company of people with whom you can be yourself and share the ups and downs of life, and a restful sleep at night. Enjoying what you have is the essence of true happiness.

Be positive

Vishaal Mohan

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Happiness isn’t the result of success; it is the fuel for it. If you keep yourself happy and positive, success will follow you. I believe success only comes when you are mentally relaxed, joyful and positive. To escape stress, I visit the temple and spend time there. I practise deep breathing in the morning, water the plants in my small balcony garden, and spend time with nature. When I feel overwhelmed, I go for long drives on traffic-free roads.

Inner peace

Aarti Kakkar

Real happiness in today’s fast-paced world is an inner state of peace and alignment rather than something dependent on external success or validation; it comes from being present, emotionally balanced, and grateful for what you already have. To stay happy, one must consciously slow down and practise mindfulness, spend time in self-reflection or meditation, nurture meaningful relationships, and set healthy boundaries to protect one’s energy. Happiness grows when you accept yourself fully, let go of unnecessary expectations, and create space for calmness and purpose in your everyday life.

Food for happiness

Sambhaji Sasane

For me, real happiness comes from feeling connected - to people, to work, and to moments that feel genuine. In today’s fast-paced world, we are often chasing the next achievement or the next milestone, but happiness is usually hiding in much simpler actions. For me, food and happiness are deeply connected. Growing up, there were times when things were difficult and my parents were away, my five sisters and I would sit together and share a simple plate of sambar bhaat. It wasn’t a big meal, but those moments of sharing made it feel special. Even eating vada pav or misal outside was a celebration for us. Happiness is often hidden in the simplest moments.

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